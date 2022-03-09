SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say that in 2021, they seized 157 pounds of cocaine. This is the largest amount the city has seen, with the previous record being about four-and-a-half pounds in 2019.

This is a very large jump in the amount of cocaine seized in the city, but what is driving the increase, and where are the drugs coming from? To find out, KELOLAND News spoke with Emily Murray, Public Information Officer with the Omaha Division of the DEA.

“We’ve seen cocaine seizures rise all across the nation,” said Murray. “South Dakota’s certainly not the only state where we’ve seen those numbers go up.”

These rising numbers, according to Murray, are attributable to the growing production of coca, the plant from which the drug is derived. She points out that in 2020, COVID-19 lockdowns interrupted the flow of drugs through the United States.

“The borders were closed down for a while, the interstate travel was really slowed down, people weren’t getting out and traveling as much,” explained Murray. “It was harder for people to get their product into the country.”

However, just because transportation was interrupted, production did not stop.

“Production kept rolling in all of these countries where we see drugs coming from,” Murray said. “So when everything opened back up again — that’s when we noticed that we’re seeing an even higher amount of drugs.”

This increase was not just in cocaine either, said Murray. “Methamphetamine, fentanyl, all kinds of drugs are coming across in higher numbers.”

Murray says that the primary countries producing cocaine right now are Columbia, Peru and Bolivia.

While cocaine is definitely a priority for a DEA, it’s not the priority at the moment. “There’s always kind of the evolution of drugs; what’s the hot new thing that’s out there,” said Murray. “Right now fentanyl is that drug — that does not mean we’re not seeing huge amounts of methamphetamines and cocaine and heroin and other drugs.”

Currently, Murray says that methamphetamine is the current number one drug threat in the territory of the Omaha Division, which oversees Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Murray does note that cocaine is currently seeing an uptick in popularity, something she ascribes in part to the shifting trends of drug culture. “Drugs tend to go through trends — I don’t think it’s ever completely gone away,” she said.

One factor that kept coming up in Murray’s analysis of the current drug landscape is the prevalence of meth and fentanyl. She says that part of this has been due to the emergence of polydrug organizations. “Whereas you used to see an organization or cartel or trans-criminal organization that would just push one product, now you’re seeing them push multiple products.”

Murray says this change has led to fentanyl making its way into other drugs. “We do have cocaine out there that has traces of fentanyl in it — we do have methamphetamine out there that has traces of fentanyl in it.”

Those who go out searching for cocaine are likely to get cocaine, says Murray, just as those who go in search of meth are likely to get meth. She says while there is little risk of cross-contamination between these two, both are likely to contain fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is the one wildcard for all of these drugs,” she said. “It’s being mixed in with cocaine, it’s being mixed in with methamphetamine, it’s being mixed in with all drug that we’re seeing — someone that thinks they’re purchasing pure cocaine, unfortunately in this day and age that’s not likely to be the case.”

In fact, Murray says there is a very high probability that fentanyl is going to be mixed in with any illegal drug they purchase. “We know that four out of ten DEA lab-tested pills are coming across with lethal amounts of fentanyl in it,” she said.

Murray stressed that the statistic is that four in ten pills have a lethal dose of fentanyl. “That doesn’t mean that the other six don’t have fentanyl in them, it just means it’s not a lethal dose.

This cross-contamination of drugs with fentanyl has led to multiple instances of overdose, according to Murray, who says that the mixing in of fentanyl serves multiple purposes.

“There is the cost-cutting measure because a little fentanyl can go a long way,” said Murray. “It is also an addiction thing — people build up their tolerance to a drug, the addiction becomes stronger, and after a while, their body is able to tolerate a higher amount of it.”

When it comes to the reason behind a spike of seizures in Sioux Falls, Murray notes one important factor. “One of the things that we know is where there’s an interstate system, drugs are going to flow through that,” she said. “Sioux Falls is a prime example where you’ve got I-29 and I-90, so it’s a major intersection where those pushing their product can go north, south, east and west.”