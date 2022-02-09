SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A developer of one of the proposed carbon dioxide (CO2) pipelines that will travel through South Dakota has applied for its permit with the state’s Public Utilities Commission, according to a news release.

Summit Carbon Solutions of Iowa said it filed its permit application on Monday.

Summit has proposed a CO2 pipeline of about 2,000 miles of which about 469 miles that will travel through South Dakota.

The proposed Summit CO2 pipeline. KELOLAND News graphic

Summit’s carbon capture and storage project will connect ethanol biorefineries across five states in the upper Midwest – Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Seven ethanol biorefineries in South Dakota have partnered with Summit along the route, according to Summit.

The Summit pipeline is one of two CO2 pipelines that would include parts of South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. Navigator has proposed a 1,300-mile route.

The pipelines would capture CO2 and transport it to burial sites. Summit plans to bury its CO2 in North Dakota. Navigator has a site in Illinois. Those sites are called sequester sites.

The two proposed pipelines have drawn questions, opposition and support in several states.

Concerns include the safety of the pipeline and the construction impact on land.

Supporters say the pipelines would improve the sustainability of ethanol plants and be a boost to the rural economy.

Captured CO2 means ethanol plants can reduce their carbon footprint and would likely be able to sell ethanol at higher price in states with carbon restrictions such as California.

Now that an application has been filed, the PUC will respond with a series of steps including meetings.

“PUC will hold a public input meeting or meetings on a pipeline siting case, with 30 days notice, as physically close as practical to the proposed route. At the meeting, the applicant describes its project and the public may ask questions and offer comment. Commissioners and staff attend this public meeting,” according to the PUC.

The public can also comment on proposed pipelines that must meet specific guidelines.