Closures, signals and lane expansions: City of Sioux Falls announces major 2021 street projects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls announced major street construction projects for 2021 at a news conference Wednesday morning. 2021’s projects will touch every corner of town, with some of the most notable projects involving Minnesota and Kiwanis Avenues, and Marion Road.

City of Sioux Falls announces 2021 street projects

MINNESOTA AVENUE

Minnesota Ave. will see three major projects throughout the course of the year, centering on Russell St. in the north, 33rd Street in the middle and 57th Street to St. Andrews Drive on the south end.

Russell Street

This project will focus on concrete joint repairs. The City says Russell Street will be closed east of Minnesota Avenue for five to six weeks. Minnesota and Russell to the west will remain open through the construction. The City says this is the first stage of a multi-year project on Minnesota from Russell to 18th St.

Google Earth

33rd Street

Intersection reconstruction at 33rd Street and Minnesota Avenue will include work on the watermain, sanitary sewer, storm drainage, lighting improvements and concrete surfacing. The project is expected to run from May 3rd through late October. 33rd Street will be closed to the east and west of Minnesota at different times, with a 26th St. detour. Minnesota will remain open to one lane of traffic in each direction throughout.

Google Earth

57th Street to St. Andrews Drive

The reconstruction and widening of Minnesota Avenue from 57th Street to St. Andrews Drive will include work on the watermain, sanitary sewer, storm drainage, lighting improvements and concrete surfacing. The project will widen this section of Minnesota from four lanes to five, and a traffic signal will be added to the intersection with Ralph Rodgers Road. Minnesota will remain open throughout construction with one lane of traffic in each direction. The project is set to run from early May through mid-November.

Google Earth

KIWANIS AVENUE

From April 12th through late August, maintenance will be carried out along Kiwanis Avenue from 12th Street down to 41st Street. This will include full and partial depth pavement repairs, diamond grinding the pavement and making upgrades to curb ramps. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction, and some side streets will be closed as work progresses.

MARION ROAD

The most notable portion of construction on Marion Road will lie between 41st Street and 57th Street. The project will include an asphalt mill and overlay with spot curb and gutter repairs, as well as accessible curb ramp upgrades. There will also be a watermain replacement between 53rd Street and 57th Street.

Marion will be fully closed from 53rd to 57th for one to two months while the watermain is replaced, and other segments of the road will be periodically closed during construction, with a detour planned to Holbrook Avenue.

Work is slated to begin April 5, and is expected to be completed in mid-to-late September.

Google Earth

These are just a few of the many projects the city has in store. Others include further work along Marion Road to the north ahead of the arrival of the new Amazon facility, paving and widening of lanes at 69th Street and Sycamore Avenue and surfacing and drainage work along 49th Street from Louise Avenue to Carnegie Circle.

Overall, the plans call for 200 blocks of asphalt mill and overlay, 500 blocks of slurry seal, and 71 blocks of concrete reseal and repair in 2021.

In addition to these large-scale plans, city officials say they are also running an average of six different pothole repair crews, which have responded to 30,400 requests so far this season.

If you would like to make a pothole repair request, officials say to download the City of Sioux Falls OneLink mobile app, which you can use to submit pictures of potholes in your neighborhood. They say the turnaround time on requests is generally between 24-48 hours.

See the City’s full 2021 street construction plan below:

City of Sioux Falls Public Works