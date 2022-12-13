Rapid City Live Cam at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A blizzard warning is in effect in western South Dakota as conditions continue to worsen.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border.

Roads around Rapid City are seeing drifting snow, slippery spots and visibility at less than one half mile according to the SDDOT. To the north, roads between Custer and Deadwood are seeing packed snow, drifting snow and slippery spots.

From SD-44 to US-85, no travel is advised.

There is also no travel advised on highways around Sturgis and Lead.

In Rapid City, transit operations have been suspended and city offices are closed.

All flights departing the Rapid City Regional Airport have been cancelled.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that there is strong wind and drifting snow in and around Wall.

KELOLAND Weather is tracking the storm and will bring you the latest updates on-air and online.