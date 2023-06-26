PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – On July 1, 211 bills signed by Gov. Kristi Noem during the 2023 legislative session will go into effect. This year’s bills cover issues like tax reductions, gender-affirming care and prison funding. Here’s a look at eight of the most notable bills that will go into effect July 1.

House Bill 1137: An Act to reduce certain gross receipts tax rates and a use tax rate, and to repeal a conditional reduction of certain gross receipts tax rates.

HB 1137 cuts the state sales tax rate from 4.5% to 4.2% for the next four years. Noem described the statute as a “tax holiday” and that anyone calling it a tax cut “is lying.”

The reduced sales tax would save taxpayers about $104 million in the next year or 30 cents for every $100 spent.

House Bill 1080: An Act to prohibit certain medical and surgical intervention on minor patients.

Dubbed the “Help not Harm” bill, HB 1080 would prohibit the use of puberty blockers, the prescription of cross-sex hormones and gender-affirming surgeries for minors.

House Bill 1079: An Act to make an appropriation to the Department of Health to provide grants to support mental health and suicide prevention programs, and to declare an emergency.

Two million dollars is allocated for “mental health and suicide prevention peer support training, community mental health and suicide prevention data services and suicide loss response planning and support,” the bill reads.

House Bill 1220: An Act to provide that a female who undergoes an unlawful abortion may not be held criminally liable.

Pregnant women who receive an abortion in the state of South Dakota will not be held criminally liable, but rather the medical providers who perform the abortion will be responsible. According to codified law § 22-17-5.1, any person who administers an abortion, with the exception of the life of the mother, is guilty of a Class 6 felony.

House Bill 1017: An Act to authorize the Department of Corrections to purchase certain real property, to contract for the design of a prison facility for offenders committed to the Department of Corrections, to make an appropriation therefore, to transfer funds to the incarceration construction fund, and to declare an emergency.

The bill grants the Department of Corrections $341 million for the land, design and construction of a new Sioux Falls-based men’s prison. The South Dakota State Penitentiary is currently 176% over capacity with 488 more men housed than what is recommended by the American Correctional Association. The building is also over 140 years old and has had $30 million spent on renovations since 2013.

Gov. Noem also signed House Bill 1016 which would allocate $60 million dollars to a new Rapid City-based women’s prison.

House Bill 1055: An Act to increase the dollar amount of South Dakota opportunity scholarships.

Students who meet the requirements for the Opportunity Scholarship will receive an additional $1,000 if they apply after July 1. The current amount for students totals $6,500 and applies to students who received the funding before June 30, 2023. HB 1055 now allows students to receive $1,500 their first three years of college and $3,000 their fourth year.

Senate Bill 189: An Act to prohibit purchasing agencies from contracting with companies owned or controlled by certain foreign entities or governments.

No government officials or officer authorized by law will be able to enter into a contract with specific foreign entities including “the government of the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of Cuba, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the Russian Federation or the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela” the bill reads.

Senate Bill 160: An Act to establish post-election audits.

Within 15 days following the completion of a general or primary election, the auditor of each county must manually count all votes in two contests and compare the results with the county canvas. If there are discrepancies, candidates have seven days to request a recount after receiving notification of the discrepancy.

The South Dakota Legislative Research Council has a complete list of all bills signed into law for the 2023 legislative session.