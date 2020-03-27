Closed until May: What school districts are doing in this uncertain time

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem has recommended that schools remain closed through May 1, 2020. Most districts are already heeding her advice by planning to stay closed.

After Noem announced her guidelines, the Mitchell School District Superintendent sent out an email to parents and staff saying school wouldn’t resume until May 4, 2020.

“While it is disappointing anytime we can’t hold schools with students physically present in our classrooms, we have every faith in the Governor’s office and the health officials providing her with expertise that they are taking the responsible actions in the best interests of all South Dakotans. The Mitchell Schools will be on eLearning through Friday, May 1 and return to regular school operations on Monday, May 4,” Mitchell School District Superintendent Dr. Joseph Graves said in an email.

The Sioux Falls School District is also following Noem’s recommendations, as shown in their Twitter.

Superintendent Dr. Brian Maher: “The Sioux Falls School District has great respect for the decision made by our Governor. The Sioux Falls School District will respect and honor the May 1 closure. To be clear: the Sioux Falls School District will be closed through May 1, 2020.” — Sioux Falls Schools (@SFSchools) March 24, 2020

It’s also uncertain if starting in school in May will actually happen. Noem has said she believes South Dakota will reach the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in the middle of May. She said the state will continue to monitor it and give updates throughout the pandemic.

This uncertainty can be upsetting, as it provides no guidance on what may happen in the future.

That rings especially true for high school seniors. Some seniors may not have prom, graduation ceremonies and sport championships.

