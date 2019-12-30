Closed road may not keep a DOT plow from working

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A closed road doesn’t mean snow plows stop working on them.

At different times during the recent storm, snow plows from the South Dakota Department of Transportation were still on closed roads such as Interstate 90 and Interstate 29, said Craig Smith, the Director of Operations for the South Dakota DOT.

“Even if the Interstate is closed, there (can) still be trucks on it as long as there is visibility and conditions allow it,” Smith said.

The road may be closed for travelers because of conditions but snow plows need to try and keep up with drifting and accumulated snow and ice, Smith said.

The state doesn’t want drifts to get too deep or too hard on closed roads so that snow plows can’t clear them, Smith said. Also, SD DOT plows keep cleaning closed roads because emergency vehicles such as ambulances will still need to use those roads, Smith said.

But when conditions are too bad, even the snow plows are removed from the closed roads, Smith said.

Smith said the state also coordinates with neighboring states on closures and openings of interstates.

I-29 was closed from Watertown north to North Dakota until 11 a.m. Monday. Smith said South Dakota coordinated with the North Dakota Department of Transportation on Monday’s opening. That way travelers aren’t backed up on a section of the interstate because it’s still closed in another state.