SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cliff Avenue opened this week to two-lane traffic from 57th Street to 49th Street after that section was closed for the summer.
The landscape of the avenue looks different as trees on both side of the street were removed to allow for another lane of traffic.
The city of Sioux Falls posted an update on its website on Aug. 25 that said construction on the side streets and behind the curb will continue for the next four to six weeks. Lanes that will be open to traffic may shift depending upon what side of Cliff Avenue the contractor is working on.
The posted scheduled completion date is November.