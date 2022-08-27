SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cliff Avenue opened this week to two-lane traffic from 57th Street to 49th Street after that section was closed for the summer.

The landscape of the avenue looks different as trees on both side of the street were removed to allow for another lane of traffic.

The city of Sioux Falls posted an update on its website on Aug. 25 that said construction on the side streets and behind the curb will continue for the next four to six weeks. Lanes that will be open to traffic may shift depending upon what side of Cliff Avenue the contractor is working on.

Cliff Avenue in the fall before construction.

Cliff Avenue looking north by the guardrail.

Cliff Avenue by 57th with trees gone from the east side on Aug. 26.

Trees on the west side of Cliff Avenue marked for removal during construction.

A view of Cliff from Tomar Road that shows where trees were removed.

The view to the east where the trees were removed for the Cliff Avenue project.



Cliff Avenue in the fall ahead of construction at the guard rail.

Cliff Avenue has been widened, near Tomar on Aug. 26.

The posted scheduled completion date is November.