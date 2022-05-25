SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city will close Cliff Avenue from the 49th Street intersection to 56th Street tomorrow, May 26.

This section of Cliff Avenue will be closed through August. Traffic will be detoured along 26th Street, Minnesota Avenue and 57th Street, according to the city.

The full closure is to allow construction to continue to widen that section of the avenue into four driving lanes. The contractor is T & R Contracting of Sioux Falls. The project cost is about $4 million.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while travelling near the construction

area and may want to consider alternate routes.

Heath Hoftiezer, an engineer in the city’s traffic division, said in a May 20 KELOLAND story that 18,000 vehicles a day will need to use the detour or find another alternate route.

That section of Cliff Avenue has been one lane for southbound and northbound since earlier this month. Construction workers have removed trees on the east side and west side of the avenue. A section of the northbound lanes has also be torn up.

The first phase also included watermain and storm sewer installation.

The second phase will start when the avenue is fully closed. Water and storm sewer installation will also be part of the second phase street construction project.