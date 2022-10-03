Cliff Avenue between 49th and 56th looking from the west side to the east side on Oct. 3.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Joe Fletcher will miss the trees that created a canopy along the east side of Cliff Avenue from the intersection with 49th Street to the intersection of 56th Street.

“The thing I will miss most are the trees on this side of the street,” Fletcher said while overseeing a garage sale at his home on Cliff Avenue.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The city of Sioux Falls removed several trees on the east side of Cliff Avenue and another chunk of trees on the west side to make room for an additional southbound lane of traffic on Cliff Avenue. The stretch is now a four-lane street that opened ahead of schedule at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, the city’s project engineer John Osman said.

Three of those trees were on Connie Weniger’s lawn. “But those three trees were ash trees, so they were going to come down anyway,” Weniger said.

Still, the four-lane project changed the look and feel of the street area.

“They took a lot of land…,” Weniger said of how portions of the boulevard on the east side of the street were removed to allow for the added lane.

And now, when Fletcher and Weniger look west from their front lawns they have an open view where a thick mass of trees once grew on the west side of Cliff Avenue.

Cliff Avenue look west on a section between the intersections of 56th and 49th streets on Oct. 3

Looking east on Cliff Avenue in section between the intersections of 56th and 49th streets on Oct. 3.

The west side of Cliff Avenue on a section between the 56th and 49th Streets before the street construction started.

Trees marked for removal on the east side of Cliff Avenue during the 2022 street construction.

“It’s pretty open,” Fletcher said of the view to the west.

“It’s so open,” Weniger said. Residents who live west of Cliff Avenue and not far from Tomar Road who walk on Cliff Avenue now joke that they can see her front yard from their homes, Weniger said.

Although the project changed the landscape, Weniger and Fletcher said the construction moved along well.

Originally, the neighborhood was told they wouldn’t be able to park in their driveways until mid-October but they were able to park by mid-September, Weniger said.

“We had a very good year weather-wise,” Osman said. “Things went very smoothly.”

The original projected completion date was in November. The project is “essentially completed,” Osman said on Oct. 3.

“They (city) kept us pretty informed,” Fletcher said of communication.

Fletcher said he likes his new driveway and the new sidewalk installed as part of the project.

The fourth lane was added to accommodate the increased traffic over the years.

Fletcher and Weinger have lived along Cliff Avenue for about 30 years each. The avenue has always been busy, they said.

“The noise, you really don’t notice it,” Fletcher said.

Weniger said although she may not want more traffic on Cliff, it helps to have a big backyard as a buffer.