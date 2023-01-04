SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s slow going in Charles Mix County Wednesday as people are digging out after more than two feet of snow fell in some areas.

Some snow storm reports have Lake Andes with 27 inches of snow. Charles Mix emergency manager Mike Kotab was one of many residents plowing snow on Wednesday.

Kotab, who is based in the southern part of Charles Mix County, told KELOLAND News snow amounts around him ranged from 20 to 24 inches, but he believed higher amounts could be found in the northern part of the county.

Kotab said county plows are focused on primary snow routes and will stay focused on those as the wind will create drifting problems.

He said there have been no emergencies or issues in the county that he had heard of as of Wednesday morning. Kotab said he hopes to venture further into the county at some point on Wednesday to see how other areas look.

“Everybody is hunkered in,” Kotba said. “Don’t be out if you don’t have to be. Stay home and give everybody a chance to cleanup.”

KELOLAND Live Cam in Platte in Charles Mix County Wednesday morning.

According to South Dakota DOT’s 511 road map, highways in Charles Mix County are still no-travel advised and some roads are listed as impassable. South Dakota Highway 44 between Winner and Parkston is listed as scattered drifting, scattered snow covered and slippery.

Shauna Meyerink, city of Platte finance officer, told KELOLAND News Platte had around 20-21 inches of snow and businesses closed early for the day on Tuesday.

She said the city has three full-time street crew that worked a 13-hour day to keep emergency routes clear.

Meyerink said neighbors are helping each other to clear driveways and sidewalks in town.

“We work together,” she said. “We’ll handle the snow like every one else.”