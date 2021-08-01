Class ‘B’ State Tournament game to stream on Sunday

GROTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘B’ Legion Baseball State Tournament has moved into day three and that means just two unbeaten teams remain.

Redfield earned a narrow 1-0 win over Groton in game nine of the tournament, cementing Redfield’s spot in Monday’s contests.

Groton, Big Stone City and Winner/Colome have been eliminated.

Sunday’s second game will feature Vermillion Post 1 vs. Lake Norden/Badger. The winner of that will advance to Monday’s game, while the loser will be eliminated.

The final game on Sunday will begin around 4:00 p.m. and will feature Tabor vs. Madison in the 2-0 game. That game will be featured on KELOLAND.com as the Game of the Day!

Coverage will begin around 4 p.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

The winner will play on Monday and have at least one chance to play in the State Championship.