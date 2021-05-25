Class ‘B’ Region Final to be featured as KELOLAND.com Game of the Week

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns on Wednesday, May 26 with a State Tournament qualifying game in Madison.

Wednesday’s Game of the Week will be part of a triple-header that will be played in Madison as part of the class ‘B’ region two tournament.

The top part of the bracket will be played in Howard, but the bottom part of the bracket will be in Madison.

Redfield will play Hamlin at 3 p.m. in Madison with the winner advancing to the regional final.

Following that contest, Madison will meet Miller/Highmore/Wolsey/Wessington around 5 p.m. The winner from that game will meet the winner from that first game.

The regional final will begin around 7 p.m. and that will be the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week.

That game will serve as the final state qualifying game in class ‘B’ high school baseball.

Region 2 – Madison Regional

Madison enters as the second seed in region two and the highest seed in this part of the bracket. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 9-1 league record as they suffered their lone loss to Howard back on May 19, 4-3.

The Bulldogs have played a lot of talented competition including seven teams from class ‘A’.

M/H/W/W will be the opponent for Madison. The two teams met back on May 3, with the Bulldogs walking away with an 8-0 win.

Miller-Highmore-Wolsey-Wessington sits at 3-6 as they picked up wins over Castlewood/Deuel, Clark/Willow Lake and W/W/SC.

The other game features Redfield vs. Hamlin.

Redfield finished the season with a 7-3 league record as they suffered losses to Madison (7-4), Howard (7-3) and Castlewood/Deuel (21-11).

The Pheasants started the year 0-2, but have since won seven of their next eight games.

Their opponent, Hamlin, ended the season with a 4-6 league record and a 5-6 overall record.

When the two teams met back on Saturday, April 17, Redfield picked up a 7-1 win.

Wednesday’s Game of the Week will begin around 7 p.m. and you can watch the game on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.