SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘B’ High School Baseball State Tournament is just four days away as eight teams will make their way to Sioux Falls Stadium.

This year’s tournament will feature Winner, Platte-Geddes, Redfield Area, Parkston, Madison, West Central, Dell Rapids and Dakota Valley.

The tournament begins on Monday, May 30 with the four quarterfinal matchups. The semifinals will begin on Tuesday, May 31 with the championship set for 5:05 p.m.

The first contest is set for 12:05 p.m. on Monday as Dell Rapids meets Parkston/Tripp/Ethan.

DELL RAPIDS VS. PARKSTON/TRIPP/ETHAN

Dell Rapids completed their second consecutive undefeated season in Region 3B play. They advanced to the state tournament following a 6-3 win over Lennox.

The Quarriers have found success on both sides of the baseball as they are scoring with ease and finding ways to hold their opponents to very few runs.

Dells owns a +110 scoring margin in 13 games. That’s an average win of 8.5 runs per Region 3B game.

The Quarrier offense is scoring 10.6 runs a contest, but what is more impressive and may come into play at the state tournament is their defense.

Dell Rapids is allowing their league opponents to score just 2.2 runs per game. Led by Jack Henry, the Quarriers pitching staff has some depth that includes Landon Ruesink, Brayden Pankonen, Joe Rechtenbaugh, Tad Tjden and Treyse Eastman.

Henry owns a 2.40 earned run average, while Ruesink sits at 1.15.

Parkston/Tripp/Ethan went 8-2 in league play. They entered the postseason as the three seed where they defeated Elk Point-Jefferson and Vermillion to advance to the state tournament.

The Trojans own a +36 run differential, but the key for them has been on the defensive side of the ball.

Parkston is scoring 5.5. runs per game, but their ability to hold down their opponents has been impressive. The Trojans are allowing just 2.5 runs per league game defensively.

There are some arms to watch for the Trojans and those include Ty Neugebauer, Luke Bormann, Taite Klumb and Kaleb Weber. Those four helped Parkston reach the state tournament.

Weber has thrown 24 innings and he owns a 1.75 ERA. Neugebauer sits at 2.19 for an ERA.

The key to Monday’s game will be on the defensive side of the ball. Both teams have an ace pitcher and both teams have plenty of talent on the mound, but the key will be whose defense can play their best game.

When a team throws their ace pitcher, the goal is to allow 0-1 run and if the Trojans or Quarriers can accomplish that, they’ll be in the driver’s seat to win their quarterfinal matchup.

Dell Rapids and Parkston will meet in the tournament’s first game at 12:05 p.m.

MADISON VS. PLATTE-GEDDES

The second game will feature Madison and undefeated Platte-Geddes. They’ll meet at 2:05 p.m.

The Bulldogs went 8-1 in Region 2B play this season, with their lone loss coming to Redfield Area back on April 23, 8-2.

Madison has played plenty of games this year, including eight non-league contests.

The Bulldogs have a high run differential as they sit at +97.

Madison’s defense has been strong as they’re allowing just 2.6 runs per league game, but it’s their offense that has exploded this season. The Bulldogs are scoring 11.5 runs per league contest this season and that has certainly help propel them to one of the top teams in class ‘B’ baseball.

Aspen Dahl has been on another level as he is certainly making a case to be the Class ‘B’ Player of the Year.

Dahl batted .545 this season with an on base percentage of .627. He had 30 hits, including two homeruns and 21 runs batted in. However, that’s not the only thing he has added to the team.

He is 5-0 in five starts this season. Dahl has allowed six earned runs in 29 innings, which equals an earned run average of 1.44.

Trey Smith has added to the team as well as he is hitting .478 with 22 hits. Mickale Dohrer has logged 26.2 innings for Madison and owns a 2.63 ERA.

Madison has been sharp, but they’ll now have to prepare for the 11-0 Platte-Geddes Panthers. They went 9-0 in league play and then added two more wins in the postseason over Lead-Deadwood and Gregory County to reach the state tournament.

Platte-Geddes owns a staggering +134 run differential in their eleven league games this year. That equals an average of 12.2 runs per league win this season.

Their offense is scoring 13.6 runs per contest, but what they’re doing on defense is incredible. The Panthers have allowed just 16 runs in 11 games, which equals 1.5 per contest.

Dawson Hoffman has been their man this season. He earned his name onto the All-Region Team, thanks to an earned run average of 0.32.

Platte has five players who are batting over .400 including Jaxon Christensen (.600), Caden Foxley (.455), Aiden Bultje (.444), Hoffman (.412) and Grayson Hanson (.412).

It can be assumed that Hoffman and Dahl will meet in a collision of two of the top pitchers in the state on Monday. If that’s true, the key will be which team makes a mistake first. Any mistakes with your ace on the mound could lead to a loss.

Despite the two teams having very efficient offenses, runs could be in high demand for this game.

WEST CENTRAL VS. DAKOTA VALLEY

The third game of the day will begin at 5:05 p.m. and feature two perennial powers in Class ‘B’ high school baseball in West Central and Dakota Valley.

The Trojans finished the 2022 league season with a 9-2 record. Much of that success can be related to their defense which is allowing just 3.6 runs per game.

Zach Madsen has been their ace this season as he has thrown 12 innings and sits at 1.10 for an earned run average.

West Central is scoring seven runs per game, which is something that will certainly come in handy in the state tournament.

Deuce Sherrard has paced their offense with a .558 batting average. Grafton Stroup sits at .479, while Caden Alfson is hitting .417.

That hitting will be essential when they face one of the state’s top pitchers on Monday.

Dakota Valley hasn’t made an announcement on who will toe the rubber, but one can only assume that right-hander, Jake Pruchniak will be the man to go for the Panthers.

Somehow, Pruchniak has thrown 29 innings and allowed just two hits. His earned run average is at .241! Those stats are nearly unbelievable for a high school aged pitcher.

The entire DV pitching staff has been solid as the team is allowing just three runs per league game this season.

Overall, their team run differential sits at +73, thanks to the 109 runs scored in league contests.

Isaac Bruns has been the man at the dish for the Panthers. He is batting .455 this season. Jaxon Hennies sits at .442, followed by Randy Rosenquist (.395) and Tyler Schutte (.379).

This game has high intrigue as the Trojans are known for their ability to score runs in big games, such as a state tournament game.

However, they could be staring down a matchup with Pruchniak, who clearly shows the ability to slow down opposing offenses.

This game could be low scoring and the first to 4-5 runs could be the one moving onto the state semifinals.

REDFIELD AREA VS. WINNER/COLOME

The final contest of quarterfinal Monday will feature the Redfield Area Muskrats against Winner/Colome.

The Muskrats went 10-0 this season, which is the best record in Class ‘B’ baseball. They’d add wins over Castlewood/Deuel and Howard to advance to the state tournament.

Redfield’s run differential is +99, thanks to the fact that the Muskrats have only allowed their opponents to score 17 runs in league games this season. That’s just 1.4 runs per contest.

Offensively, they’re scoring nearly 10 runs per contest and that combination has led to an 8.3 margin of victory per game.

The Muskrats have four pitchers that they have relied on, including ace pitcher Peyton Osborn. He’s thrown 25 innings and owns a 2.24 ERA. Owen Osborn, Fehi Faonelua and Keaton Rohlfs have added some much needed help this season on the mound.

Rohlfs has had a breakout season at the plate as he is hitting .513 for the Muskrats. Camden Osborn is hitting .472, while Peyton is hitting .424.

It’s pretty easy to notice all of the Osborn’s that you’ll hear from Redfield Area and they’re triplets! You’ll hear plenty from Owen, Camden and Peyton come Monday’s state tournament.

Redfield will meet Winner/Colome a team that seems to make the trip east to Sioux Falls nearly every season. Despite that seeming true, the Warriors didn’t reach the state tournament in 2021.

Winner finished 8-1 in league play this year. They’d add wins over Rapid City Christian and Belle Fourche to claim a spot in the state tournament.

The Warriors own a +82 run differential, thanks to an offense that exploded for 125 runs this year. They’re averaging 11.4 runs per league contest.

The Winner defense has been solid as well as they are allowing just 3.9 runs per game.

Ethan Bartels has been their innings leader at 21.2 innings thrown this season. His ERA sits at 2.91. Joey Cole (1.91) and Justin Hausmann (2.00) have added some very valuable innings as well.

Aiden Barfuss and Charley Pravecek have paced the offense for Winner. Barfuss owns a .486 average, while Pravacek is hitting .450.

Monday’s game will be very intriguing to see which type of contest we’ll see. Each team has a solid ace pitcher who could come out and shut down their opponent, or both of these talented offenses will swing away and put a load of runs on the board.

Winner and Redfield will be a good game to round out Memorial Day Monday.

The state tournament schedule for Memorial Day Monday looks this way:

Game Matchup Time Game 1 Dell Rapids vs. Parkston/Tripp/Ethan 12:05 p.m. Game 2 Madison vs. Platte-Geddes/DC/WL 2:05 p.m. Game 3 Dakota Valley vs. West Central 5:05 p.m. Game 4 Redfield Area vs. Winner/Colome 7:05 p.m.

KELOLAND Media Group will have coverage on-air and online from the first day of the state tournament.

You can stay up to date with in-game updates from the tournament by following @KELOSweeter on Twitter.