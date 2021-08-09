Class ‘B’ Amateur Baseball State Tournament second round scores

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The first round of the South Dakota Class ‘B’ Amateur Baseball State Tournament has come to a close, with sixteen teams advancing to the second round of the tournament.

Eight of those teams will advance to the quarterfinal round which begins on Thursday, August 12.

Above the is bracket following Sunday’s (8-8) action

DateGameScore
Sunday, August 8 – 5:30 p.m.Milbank vs. Dimock/Emery4-5
Sunday, August 8 – 5:30 p.m.Plankinton vs. Menno13-3
Monday, August 9 – 5:30 p.m.Flandreau vs. Mt. Vernon
Monday, August 9 – 7:30 p.m.Alexandria vs. Volga
Tuesday, August 10 – 5:30 p.m.Wynot vs. Dell Rapids Mudcats
Tuesday, August 10 – 7:30 p.m. Larchwood vs. Lesterville
Wednesday, August 11 – 5:30 p.m.Kimball/White Lake vs. Redfield Pheasants
Wednesday, August 11 – 7:30 p.m.Winner/Colome vs. Salem
Bold = Winner

