Class ‘AA’ SoDak 16 results; state tournament matchups

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The class ‘AA’ girls SoDak 16 was played across the state on Friday, March 5 with eight spots in the state tournament up for grabs.

CLASS ‘AA’ SODAK 16 SCORES

#1 Sioux Falls Washington 63 #16 Brookings 30 #2 Aberdeen Central 70 #15 Spearfish 35 #3 Harrisburg 63 #14 Sturgis Brown 49 #4 O’Gorman 58 #13 Sioux Falls Lincoln 20 #5 Mitchell 50 #12 Watertown 33 #6 Rapid City Stevens 49 #11 Pierre 34 #7 Brandon Valley 62 #10 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49 #9 Rapid City Central 44 #8 Huron 43

Unlike class ‘A’ and ‘B’, the state tournament does not reseed in class ‘AA’ which means the state tournament games are set up via bracket.

Here is a look at the pairings for this year’s class ‘AA’ girls state tournament which will be held at the Sanford Pentagon from March 11-13.