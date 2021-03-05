Class ‘AA’ SoDak 16 results; state tournament matchups

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The class ‘AA’ girls SoDak 16 was played across the state on Friday, March 5 with eight spots in the state tournament up for grabs.

CLASS ‘AA’ SODAK 16 SCORES

#1 Sioux Falls Washington63#16 Brookings30
#2 Aberdeen Central 70#15 Spearfish35
#3 Harrisburg63#14 Sturgis Brown49
#4 O’Gorman58#13 Sioux Falls Lincoln20
#5 Mitchell50#12 Watertown33
#6 Rapid City Stevens49#11 Pierre34
#7 Brandon Valley62#10 Sioux Falls Roosevelt49
#9 Rapid City Central44#8 Huron43

Unlike class ‘A’ and ‘B’, the state tournament does not reseed in class ‘AA’ which means the state tournament games are set up via bracket.

Here is a look at the pairings for this year’s class ‘AA’ girls state tournament which will be held at the Sanford Pentagon from March 11-13.

#1 Sioux Falls Washington vs. #9 Rapid City Central
#4 O’Gorman vs. #5 Mitchell
#3 Harrisburg vs. #6 Rapid City Stevens
#2 Aberdeen Central vs. #7 Brandon Valley

