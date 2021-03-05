Class ‘AA’ SoDak 16 results; state tournament matchups

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The class ‘AA’ girls SoDak 16 was played across the state on Friday, March 5 with eight spots in the state tournament up for grabs.
CLASS ‘AA’ SODAK 16 SCORES
|#1 Sioux Falls Washington
|63
|#16 Brookings
|30
|#2 Aberdeen Central
|70
|#15 Spearfish
|35
|#3 Harrisburg
|63
|#14 Sturgis Brown
|49
|#4 O’Gorman
|58
|#13 Sioux Falls Lincoln
|20
|#5 Mitchell
|50
|#12 Watertown
|33
|#6 Rapid City Stevens
|49
|#11 Pierre
|34
|#7 Brandon Valley
|62
|#10 Sioux Falls Roosevelt
|49
|#9 Rapid City Central
|44
|#8 Huron
|43
Unlike class ‘A’ and ‘B’, the state tournament does not reseed in class ‘AA’ which means the state tournament games are set up via bracket.
Here is a look at the pairings for this year’s class ‘AA’ girls state tournament which will be held at the Sanford Pentagon from March 11-13.
|#1 Sioux Falls Washington vs. #9 Rapid City Central
|#4 O’Gorman vs. #5 Mitchell
|#3 Harrisburg vs. #6 Rapid City Stevens
|#2 Aberdeen Central vs. #7 Brandon Valley