Class ‘AA’ Girls State Golf Tournament day one highlights and results

Click the video player above to see extended highlights from day one of the class ‘AA’ girls golf tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Day one of the class ‘A’ girls state golf tournament was held at Bakkers Crossing on Monday, June 7.

Day one has come to a close and the full results are below:

TEAM SCORES – DAY ONE

1 O’Gorman +25 2 Mitchell +46 3 Aberdeen Central +49 4 Sioux Falls Lincoln +57 5 Harrisburg +60 6 Rapid City Stevens +62 7 Watertown +71 8 Yankton +72 9 Huron +74 10 Brookings +81 11 Spearfish +84 12 Sioux Falls Roosevelt +86 13 Pierre +87 14 Brandon Valley +107 15 Sioux Falls Washington +113 16 Douglas +180

INDIVIDUAL SCORES – DAY ONE

The class ‘AA’ girls golf tournament resumes at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8 at Bakkers Crossing.

The Day Two pairings have been announced and you can see those here: