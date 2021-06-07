Class ‘AA’ Girls State Golf Tournament day one highlights and results

Click the video player above to see extended highlights from day one of the class ‘AA’ girls golf tournament
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Day one of the class ‘A’ girls state golf tournament was held at Bakkers Crossing on Monday, June 7.
Day one has come to a close and the full results are below:
TEAM SCORES – DAY ONE
|1
|O’Gorman
|+25
|2
|Mitchell
|+46
|3
|Aberdeen Central
|+49
|4
|Sioux Falls Lincoln
|+57
|5
|Harrisburg
|+60
|6
|Rapid City Stevens
|+62
|7
|Watertown
|+71
|8
|Yankton
|+72
|9
|Huron
|+74
|10
|Brookings
|+81
|11
|Spearfish
|+84
|12
|Sioux Falls Roosevelt
|+86
|13
|Pierre
|+87
|14
|Brandon Valley
|+107
|15
|Sioux Falls Washington
|+113
|16
|Douglas
|+180
INDIVIDUAL SCORES – DAY ONE
The class ‘AA’ girls golf tournament resumes at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8 at Bakkers Crossing.
The Day Two pairings have been announced and you can see those here: