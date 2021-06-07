Class ‘AA’ Girls State Golf Tournament day one highlights and results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Day one of the class ‘A’ girls state golf tournament was held at Bakkers Crossing on Monday, June 7.

Day one has come to a close and the full results are below:

TEAM SCORES – DAY ONE

1O’Gorman+25
2Mitchell+46
3Aberdeen Central+49
4Sioux Falls Lincoln+57
5Harrisburg+60
6Rapid City Stevens+62
7Watertown+71
8Yankton+72
9Huron+74
10Brookings+81
11Spearfish+84
12Sioux Falls Roosevelt+86
13Pierre+87
14Brandon Valley+107
15Sioux Falls Washington+113
16Douglas+180

INDIVIDUAL SCORES – DAY ONE

The class ‘AA’ girls golf tournament resumes at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8 at Bakkers Crossing.

The Day Two pairings have been announced and you can see those here:

