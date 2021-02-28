Class ‘AA’ boys and girls SoDak 16 Pairings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The calendar is about to turn to March and with that comes high school playoff basketball.

Class ‘AA’ features 18 teams in both boys and girls and the top sixteen teams reach the SoDak 16, where they will play for a chance to go to the state tournament.

Class ‘A’ Boys SoDak 16 – March 6

#16 Brookings vs. #1 Sioux Falls Washington #15 Douglas vs. #2 Yankton #14 Sioux Falls Lincoln vs. #3 Sioux Falls Roosevelt #13 Pierre vs. #4 O’Gorman #12 Spearfish vs. #5 Harrisburg #11 Rapid City Stevens vs. #6 Brandon Valley #10 Watertown vs. #7 Mitchell #9 Aberdeen Central vs. #8 Rapid City Central

The Class ‘AA’ girls SoDak 16 matchups are also set as they will play their eight state tournament qualifying games on Friday, March 5.

Class ‘AA’ Girls SoDak 16

#16 Brookings vs. #1 Sioux Falls Washington #15 Spearfish vs. #2 Aberdeen Central #14 Strugis Brown vs. #3 Harrisburg #13 Sioux Falls Lincoln vs. #4 O’Gorman #12 Watertown vs. #5 Mitchell #11 Pierre vs. #6 Rapid City Stevens #10 Sioux Falls Roosevelt vs. #7 Brandon Valley #9 Rapid City Central vs. #8 Huron

