Class ‘A’ & ‘B’ girls SoDak 16 results; State tournament pairings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The class ‘A’ and ‘B’ girls SoDak 16’s were held on Thursday, March 4 across the state of South Dakota.

Class ‘A’ SoDak 16 Scores

#1 St. Thomas More61#16 Miller27
#2 Winner50#15 Tri-Valley35
#3 Hamlin62#14 Mobridge-Pollock22
#4 Aberdeen Roncalli50#13 Redfield15
#5 Sioux Falls Christian52#12 Flandreau51
#6 Belle Fourche50#11 Parkston46
#10 McCook Central/Montrose41#7 Hill City39
#8 Dakota Valley68#9 Tea Area59

With all of the class ‘A’ girls scores in, here is a look at the state tournament pairings which will tip-off in Watertown on Thursday, March 11.

#1 St. Thomas More vs. #8 McCook Central/Montrose
#2 Winner vs. #7 Dakota Valley
#3 Hamlin vs. #6 Belle Fourche
#4 Aberdeen Roncalli vs. #5 Sioux Falls Christian

The class ‘B’ games were also held across the state on Thursday.

Class ‘B’ SoDak 16 Scores

#1 Castlewood65#16 De Smet37
#2 White River49#15 Aberdeen Christian37
#3 Corsica-Stickney49#14 Timber Lake33
#4 Hanson60#13 Faith28
#5 Ethan61#12 Faulkton Area45
#6 Herreid/Selby Area49#11 Menno47
#7 Viborg-Hurley55#10 Andes Central/Dakota Christian46
#9 Waverly-South Shore46#8 New Underwood27

Following the finals of the first eight games, the class ‘B’ state tournament took shape as it begins on Thursday, March 11 in Huron.

Below are the pairings for that tournament:

#1 Castlewood vs. #8 Waverly-South Shore
#2 White River vs. #7 Viborg-Hurley
#3 Corsica-Stickney vs. #6 Herreid/Selby Area
#4 Hanson vs. #5 Ethan

