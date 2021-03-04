Class ‘A’ & ‘B’ girls SoDak 16 results; State tournament pairings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The class ‘A’ and ‘B’ girls SoDak 16’s were held on Thursday, March 4 across the state of South Dakota.

Class ‘A’ SoDak 16 Scores

#1 St. Thomas More 61 #16 Miller 27 #2 Winner 50 #15 Tri-Valley 35 #3 Hamlin 62 #14 Mobridge-Pollock 22 #4 Aberdeen Roncalli 50 #13 Redfield 15 #5 Sioux Falls Christian 52 #12 Flandreau 51 #6 Belle Fourche 50 #11 Parkston 46 #10 McCook Central/Montrose 41 #7 Hill City 39 #8 Dakota Valley 68 #9 Tea Area 59

With all of the class ‘A’ girls scores in, here is a look at the state tournament pairings which will tip-off in Watertown on Thursday, March 11.

#1 St. Thomas More vs. #8 McCook Central/Montrose #2 Winner vs. #7 Dakota Valley #3 Hamlin vs. #6 Belle Fourche #4 Aberdeen Roncalli vs. #5 Sioux Falls Christian

The class ‘B’ games were also held across the state on Thursday.

Class ‘B’ SoDak 16 Scores

#1 Castlewood 65 #16 De Smet 37 #2 White River 49 #15 Aberdeen Christian 37 #3 Corsica-Stickney 49 #14 Timber Lake 33 #4 Hanson 60 #13 Faith 28 #5 Ethan 61 #12 Faulkton Area 45 #6 Herreid/Selby Area 49 #11 Menno 47 #7 Viborg-Hurley 55 #10 Andes Central/Dakota Christian 46 #9 Waverly-South Shore 46 #8 New Underwood 27

Following the finals of the first eight games, the class ‘B’ state tournament took shape as it begins on Thursday, March 11 in Huron.

Below are the pairings for that tournament: