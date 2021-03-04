Class ‘A’ & ‘B’ girls SoDak 16 results; State tournament pairings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The class ‘A’ and ‘B’ girls SoDak 16’s were held on Thursday, March 4 across the state of South Dakota.
Class ‘A’ SoDak 16 Scores
|#1 St. Thomas More
|61
|#16 Miller
|27
|#2 Winner
|50
|#15 Tri-Valley
|35
|#3 Hamlin
|62
|#14 Mobridge-Pollock
|22
|#4 Aberdeen Roncalli
|50
|#13 Redfield
|15
|#5 Sioux Falls Christian
|52
|#12 Flandreau
|51
|#6 Belle Fourche
|50
|#11 Parkston
|46
|#10 McCook Central/Montrose
|41
|#7 Hill City
|39
|#8 Dakota Valley
|68
|#9 Tea Area
|59
With all of the class ‘A’ girls scores in, here is a look at the state tournament pairings which will tip-off in Watertown on Thursday, March 11.
|#1 St. Thomas More vs. #8 McCook Central/Montrose
|#2 Winner vs. #7 Dakota Valley
|#3 Hamlin vs. #6 Belle Fourche
|#4 Aberdeen Roncalli vs. #5 Sioux Falls Christian
The class ‘B’ games were also held across the state on Thursday.
Class ‘B’ SoDak 16 Scores
|#1 Castlewood
|65
|#16 De Smet
|37
|#2 White River
|49
|#15 Aberdeen Christian
|37
|#3 Corsica-Stickney
|49
|#14 Timber Lake
|33
|#4 Hanson
|60
|#13 Faith
|28
|#5 Ethan
|61
|#12 Faulkton Area
|45
|#6 Herreid/Selby Area
|49
|#11 Menno
|47
|#7 Viborg-Hurley
|55
|#10 Andes Central/Dakota Christian
|46
|#9 Waverly-South Shore
|46
|#8 New Underwood
|27
Following the finals of the first eight games, the class ‘B’ state tournament took shape as it begins on Thursday, March 11 in Huron.
Below are the pairings for that tournament:
|#1 Castlewood vs. #8 Waverly-South Shore
|#2 White River vs. #7 Viborg-Hurley
|#3 Corsica-Stickney vs. #6 Herreid/Selby Area
|#4 Hanson vs. #5 Ethan