Class ‘A’ high school state softball championship to stream on KELOLAND.com Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The two day, class ‘A’ South Dakota State Softball tournament will conclude on Saturday, October 3 with the 22nd game of the tournament.

The 22nd game will be the state championship between Harrisburg and Lincoln or Roosevelt.

The Harrisburg softball team earned a 10 a.m. victory Saturday morning and find themselves in the championship, awaiting the winner of Lincoln vs. Roosevelt.

Lincoln earned a 3-2 win over the Roughriders on Friday night, but Saturday’s game will be for the final spot in the state championship game.

Saturday’s game is not winner take all, since Harrisburg is undefeated in tournament play. The Tigers have a chance to win the title, but their opponent will need to beat them twice, for a chance at the crown.

Saturday’s game will begin around 2 p.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.