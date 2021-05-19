Class ‘A’ baseball playoffs set for May 22

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The class ‘A’ high school baseball regular season came to a close on Tuesday, May 18, and that has set up the playoff pairings for the 15 team postseason.

Class ‘A’ High School Baseball Playoffs

The top four teams will host on Saturday, May 22 as Sioux Falls Lincoln, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Pierre and Harrisburg are set to host the first round of regions.

All games will be played on Saturday, May 22. Four teams will advance from the region tournament and those teams will move onto the state semi-finals which will be played on Saturday, May 29 at Sioux Falls Stadium.