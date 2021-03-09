Class ‘A’ & ‘B’ SoDak 16 results and state tournament brackets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both class ‘A’ and ‘B’ boys basketball saw eight games on Tuesday with the winners heading to the state tournaments.
CLASS ‘A’ BOYS SODAK 16 RESULTS
|#1 Vermillion
|67
|#16 Milbank
|37
|#2 Dakota Valley
|7:00 p.m.
|#15 Sisseton
|Centerville, SD
|#3 Sioux Valley
|79
|#14 Wagner
|49
|#4 Sioux Falls Christian
|7:00 p.m.
|#13 Custer
|Plankinton, SD
|#5 St. Thomas More
|7:00 p.m.
|#12 Madison
|Kadoka, SD
|#6 Chamberlain
|56
|#11 Flandreau
|48
|#7 Winner
|7:00 p.m.
|#10 Mobridge-Pollock
|Murdo, SD
|#8 Dell Rapids
|7:00 p.m.
|#9 Rapid City Christian
|Parkston
When the final scores come in, the eight teams are reseeded to set up the class ‘A’ tournament which will be held March 18-20 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
STATE TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS
|#1 Vermillion vs. #8 TBD
|#2 TBD vs. #7 TBD
|#3 TBD vs. #6 TBD
|#4 TBD vs. #5 TBD
The class ‘B’ SoDak 16 were held across the state on Tuesday, March 9.
CLASS ‘B’ BOYS SODAK 16 RESULTS
|#1 De Smet
|7:00 p.m.
|#16 Timber Lake
|Redfield, SD
|#2 Canistota
|8:00 p.m.
|#15 Wessington Springs
|Corn Palace, Mitchell
|#3 White River
|71
|#14 Waubay/Summit
|52
|#4 Potter County
|7:00 p.m.
|#13 Lower Brule
|Miller, SD
|#5 Viborg-Hurley
|7:00 p.m.
|#12 Corsica-Stickney
|Freeman, SD
|#6 Lyman
|7:00 p.m.
|#11 Faith
|Phillip, SD
|#7 Platte-Geddes
|7:30 p.m.
|#10 Aberdeen Christian
|Huron, SD
|#8 Dell Rapids St. Mary
|7:00 p.m.
|#9 Elkton-Lake Benton
|Colman, SD
When the final scores come in, the eight teams are reseeded to set up the class ‘B’ tournament which will be held March 18-20 at the Barnett Center (Northern State) in Aberdeen.
STATE TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS
|#1 TBD vs. #8 TBD
|#2 TBD vs. #7 TBD
|#3 TBD vs. #6 TBD
|#4 TBD vs. #5 TBD