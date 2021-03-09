Class ‘A’ & ‘B’ SoDak 16 results and state tournament brackets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both class ‘A’ and ‘B’ boys basketball saw eight games on Tuesday with the winners heading to the state tournaments.

CLASS ‘A’ BOYS SODAK 16 RESULTS

#1 Vermillion 67 #16 Milbank 37 #2 Dakota Valley 7:00 p.m. #15 Sisseton Centerville, SD #3 Sioux Valley 79 #14 Wagner 49 #4 Sioux Falls Christian 7:00 p.m. #13 Custer Plankinton, SD #5 St. Thomas More 7:00 p.m. #12 Madison Kadoka, SD #6 Chamberlain 56 #11 Flandreau 48 #7 Winner 7:00 p.m. #10 Mobridge-Pollock Murdo, SD #8 Dell Rapids 7:00 p.m. #9 Rapid City Christian Parkston

When the final scores come in, the eight teams are reseeded to set up the class ‘A’ tournament which will be held March 18-20 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

STATE TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS

#1 Vermillion vs. #8 TBD #2 TBD vs. #7 TBD #3 TBD vs. #6 TBD #4 TBD vs. #5 TBD TBD – To be determined

The class ‘B’ SoDak 16 were held across the state on Tuesday, March 9.

CLASS ‘B’ BOYS SODAK 16 RESULTS

#1 De Smet 7:00 p.m. #16 Timber Lake Redfield, SD #2 Canistota 8:00 p.m. #15 Wessington Springs Corn Palace, Mitchell #3 White River 71 #14 Waubay/Summit 52 #4 Potter County 7:00 p.m. #13 Lower Brule Miller, SD #5 Viborg-Hurley 7:00 p.m. #12 Corsica-Stickney Freeman, SD #6 Lyman 7:00 p.m. #11 Faith Phillip, SD #7 Platte-Geddes 7:30 p.m. #10 Aberdeen Christian Huron, SD #8 Dell Rapids St. Mary 7:00 p.m. #9 Elkton-Lake Benton Colman, SD

When the final scores come in, the eight teams are reseeded to set up the class ‘B’ tournament which will be held March 18-20 at the Barnett Center (Northern State) in Aberdeen.

STATE TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS