Class ‘A’ & ‘B’ SoDak 16 results and state tournament brackets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both class ‘A’ and ‘B’ boys basketball saw eight games on Tuesday with the winners heading to the state tournaments.

CLASS ‘A’ BOYS SODAK 16 RESULTS

#1 Vermillion67#16 Milbank37
#2 Dakota Valley7:00 p.m.#15 SissetonCenterville, SD
#3 Sioux Valley79#14 Wagner49
#4 Sioux Falls Christian7:00 p.m.#13 CusterPlankinton, SD
#5 St. Thomas More7:00 p.m.#12 MadisonKadoka, SD
#6 Chamberlain56#11 Flandreau48
#7 Winner7:00 p.m.#10 Mobridge-PollockMurdo, SD
#8 Dell Rapids7:00 p.m.#9 Rapid City ChristianParkston

When the final scores come in, the eight teams are reseeded to set up the class ‘A’ tournament which will be held March 18-20 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

STATE TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS

#1 Vermillion vs. #8 TBD
#2 TBD vs. #7 TBD
#3 TBD vs. #6 TBD
#4 TBD vs. #5 TBD
TBD – To be determined

The class ‘B’ SoDak 16 were held across the state on Tuesday, March 9.

CLASS ‘B’ BOYS SODAK 16 RESULTS

#1 De Smet7:00 p.m.#16 Timber LakeRedfield, SD
#2 Canistota8:00 p.m.#15 Wessington SpringsCorn Palace, Mitchell
#3 White River71#14 Waubay/Summit52
#4 Potter County7:00 p.m.#13 Lower BruleMiller, SD
#5 Viborg-Hurley7:00 p.m.#12 Corsica-StickneyFreeman, SD
#6 Lyman7:00 p.m.#11 FaithPhillip, SD
#7 Platte-Geddes7:30 p.m.#10 Aberdeen ChristianHuron, SD
#8 Dell Rapids St. Mary7:00 p.m.#9 Elkton-Lake BentonColman, SD

When the final scores come in, the eight teams are reseeded to set up the class ‘B’ tournament which will be held March 18-20 at the Barnett Center (Northern State) in Aberdeen.

STATE TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS

#1 TBD vs. #8 TBD
#2 TBD vs. #7 TBD
#3 TBD vs. #6 TBD
#4 TBD vs. #5 TBD

