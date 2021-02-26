Class ‘A’ & ‘B’ girls SoDak 16 pairings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school playoff basketball is back in the air as the calendar nears March.
This year’s SoDak 16 for class ‘A’ and ‘B’ girls will be on Thursday, March 4 and here is a look at the pairings:
Class ‘A’ Girls SoDak 16 Pairings:
|#1 St. Thomas More vs. #16 Miller
|#2 Winner vs. #15 Tri-Valley
|#3 Hamlin vs. #14 Mobridge-Pollock
|#4 Aberdeen Roncalli vs. #13 Redfield
|#5 Sioux Falls Christian vs. #12 Flandreau
|#6 Belle Fourche vs. #11 Parkston
|#7 Hill City vs. #10 McCook Central/Montrose
|#8 Dakota Valley vs. #9 Tea Area
The class ‘B’ girls SoDak 16 pairings were announced on Thursday, February 25 and the times and dates were announced the next morning.
Class ‘B’ SoDak 16 Pairings:
|Matchup
|Location
|Time
|#1 Castlewood vs. #16 De Smet
|Watertown Arena
|7:15 p.m.
|#2 White River vs. #15 Aberdeen Christian
|Corn Palace, Mitchell
|6:00 p.m.
|#3 Corsica-Stickney vs. #14 Timber Lake
|Huron Arena
|5:30 p.m.
|#4 Hanson vs. #13 Faith
|Huron Arena
|7:15 p.m.
|#5 Ethan vs. #12 Faulkton Area
|Corn Palace, Mitchell
|7:45 p.m.
|#6 Herreid/Selby Area vs. #11 Menno
|James Valley Christian, Huron
|6:30 p.m.
|#7 Viborg-Hurley vs. #10 Andes Central/Dak Christian
|Centerville
|7:00 p.m.
|#8 New Underwood vs. #9 Waverly-South Shore
|Chamberlain
|6:00 p.m.