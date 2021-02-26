Class ‘A’ & ‘B’ girls SoDak 16 pairings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school playoff basketball is back in the air as the calendar nears March.

This year’s SoDak 16 for class ‘A’ and ‘B’ girls will be on Thursday, March 4 and here is a look at the pairings:

Class ‘A’ Girls SoDak 16 Pairings:

#1 St. Thomas More vs. #16 Miller #2 Winner vs. #15 Tri-Valley #3 Hamlin vs. #14 Mobridge-Pollock #4 Aberdeen Roncalli vs. #13 Redfield #5 Sioux Falls Christian vs. #12 Flandreau #6 Belle Fourche vs. #11 Parkston #7 Hill City vs. #10 McCook Central/Montrose #8 Dakota Valley vs. #9 Tea Area Dates and Time TBA

The class ‘B’ girls SoDak 16 pairings were announced on Thursday, February 25 and the times and dates were announced the next morning.

Class ‘B’ SoDak 16 Pairings: