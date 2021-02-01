Civil Air Patrol has pivotal role in vaccine distribution

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Wing of the Civil Air Patrol has played a role in the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine in the state, but it was one the state did not necessarily expect it to play, said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, the Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Health.

“In fact, they reached out to us and offered their help,” Malsam-Rysdon said in a Monday interview with KELOLAND News. The DOH and its partners were thinking of a “totally different approach” when the CAP offered help, she said.

The CAP was key because the vaccine doses from the federal government had been shipped to Sioux Falls. Early in December and January, the vaccine doses needed to be distributed to health care workers across the state.

Instead of using vehicles to transport doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Watertown or Mobridge, the CAP flew doses to those sites.

Lt. Col Todd Epp of the CAP was the incident commander for two flights in December. Epp said the CAP was chosen to deliver the Pfizer vaccination because of the vaccine’s temperature requirement and the need to make sure delivery and administration happened within a time sensitive window.

“The Civil Air Patrol has been very helpful in getting the vaccine out in a timely way,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

The CAP could have a role in future distribution of the vaccine, Malsam-Rysdon said. If vaccines continue to be shipped to Sioux Falls and at the current pace of about 13,000 doses per week, the CAP could be helping deliver the vaccine across the state, Malsam-Rysdon said.

The CAP flew to Watertown and Mobridge in December and again in early January.

The CAP primarily worked with Sanford on vaccine distribution.

“Sanford delivered the vaccines to us in coolers. Then we loaded the coolers in our aircraft,” Epp said. “Once we landed in Watertown or Mobridge, we were met by their hospital staff and transferred the coolers to them.”

The partners in Mobridge and Watertown brought doses to clinics and hospitals and then vaccines were administered, he said.

A simple breakdown of the CAP’s role was, “You’ve got this box of stuff and you get to where it’s got to go in time,” Epp said.

That might be a simple description but Epp said the CAP also knew it needed to keep the crew safe during delivery and that safety precautions such as weather conditions and others needed to be considered.

A member of a Civil Air Patrol crew checks on vaccines to be distributed in South Dakota. Photo courtesy of the South Dakota Wing of Civil Air Patrol.

One safety precaution included the prohibited use of dry ice in any transport cooler, Epp said.

Dry ice has been commonly used to ship the Pfizer vaccine because it requires extreme cold until the thawing process starts for use.

Dry ice is a solid form of carbon dioxide, which is dangerous to have inside a plane, especially during the winter when no vents are open, Epp said. Dry ice poses a safety risk to the flight crew, he said.

Coolers ensured that vaccines were delivered safely and properly and were ready for use when they arrived in Mobridge and Watertown, Epp said.

This isn’t the first time the CAP has been involved in a public health mission.

Epp said the CAP helped deliver the polio vaccine in South Dakota in 1955.

“It was a more extensive mission than this was,” Epp said. “We were flying just about everywhere in South Dakota at that time.”

A photo of a Civil Air Patrol crew that delivered polio vaccines in South Dakota in 1955. Photo courtesy of the South Dakota Wing of the Civil Air Patrol.

Epp said the distribution of polio or COVID-19 vaccines is different than typical service work, which can involve searching for a missing person or responding to tornados or floods.

CAP members knew these missions had 99.9% chances of success, Epp said. And that the CAP was delivering something hopeful to the communities.