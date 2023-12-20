SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While there are those who want the Delbridge Museum collection to stay in Sioux Falls, the city also wants the option to move out of state.

Right now, state law prevents the city from transferring the collection out of state.

Under state law, “once items are displayed, if (the city) attempts to give them away, they can only be given to a 5013c entity,” city attorney Dave Pfeifle said in an Aug. 29 news conference. The items would need to be stored or placed on display within the state, he said.

The museum closed in August after arsenic was found in about 80% of the roughly 150 items. Zoo officials said the closure was done out of caution. The zoo determined the collection would need to be declared a surplus by the city and be decommissioned.

On Tuesday, the city council approved supporting amending SDCL 6-13-15 to allow the city

the option to transfer the Delbridge Museum collection out of state.

“While I would prefer the collection to stay in Sioux Falls, I would like to have the option to transfer the collection to an accredited museum out of state. There are reputable museums who have expressed interest in obtaining the collection in whole or in part,” council member Greg Neitzert said Wednesday in an email response to KELOLAND News questions.

The legislative priority approval comes after a task force decided earlier this week to spend $55,000 to A.M. Art Conservation to review the collection and advise on what could be done. A.M. Art Conservation advises museums all over the country.

Neitzert said during Tuesday’s informational meeting that “for whatever this (A.M.) brings back I will trust absolutely…you’re talking about one of the best in the world.”

The information from A.M. Art Conservation will allow those making decisions about the collection to do so with confidence, Neitzert said. “They can tell the public confidently that they had the information that was necessary…,” Neitzert said on Tuesday.

In his email response on Wednesday, Neitzert said the task force and the city will likely have many considerations for the collection. “In my discussions with conservators, putting them in glass, or building a super expensive building is not necessary for safety (arsenic) and is a major overreaction,” Neitzert said on Wednesday.

The city could choose to keep the endangered species in the collection, restore all the pieces, refurbish a display area or choose other options, Neitzert said on Wednesday.

“It doesn’t have to be all or none,” he said.

But, he doesn’t expect to be involved in the final decision. “…I will be off the council because of term limits in May. The decision likely is not going to be mine ultimately to make,” Neitzert said on Wednesday.

Experts on the restoration and preservation of collections with arsenic say removing arsenic and restoration can be a long and expensive process.

On Tuesday, Neitzert commented on the possible cost of a collection project. “You’re talking about something that’s probably at least a seven figure decision, maybe eight figures, potentially,” Neitzert said. The cost depends on what is done, he said.

Neitzert further clarified the Tuesday comment on Wednesday. The seven or eight figure comment is only a potential cost, depending on what could be done, he said. “So to reiterate, I want to be clear, the 7 or 8 figure thing I said was not meant to infer it would cost that much, but that it could, and that the city has been asserting it would cost something like that to restore it,” Neitzert said on Wednesday.

The information from A.M. will better provide a cost estimate, he said.

Although the Delbridge museum amendment is listed as priority one on the document, Neitzert said that does not indicate an order of importance. “The priorities we have are numbered, but we have never considered the order to be significant in my mind. There was no discussion about what should be listed first, and if one should be before another,” he said on Wednesday. “I believe they are all on equal footing, and no one should infer that one is more important than another.”

The Delbridge legislative priority along with the five other priorities will go to local lawmakers, Jim David, the chief of legislation and policy for the city of Sioux Falls, said in an email to KELOLAND News.

“Prior to the start of the legislative session, these priorities will be delivered to each legislator whose district includes the city of Sioux Falls,” David said. “The city council will also work with the South Dakota Municipal League who has a full-time lobbyist to accomplish these priorities.”