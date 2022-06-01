SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls sends out trained teams to respond to storm-damaged trees, said Kelby Mieras, the park’s operations manager.

The city’s tree division crews include parks and other employees who may trim trees when there is no storm damage to clean up.

Sioux Falls has a Tree City Designation from the Arbor Day Foundation. The city can receive training and information from the foundation, Mieras said.

“We can train and learn about new tools and techniques for storm damage,” Mieras said.

Crews also learn on the job as they trim trees in city parks and on other city property, he said.

It’s been a busy two weeks for responses to tree damage in the city.

“It’s definitely physically and emotionally taxing,” Mieras said of responding to trees that have been damaged or destroyed in storms. “One of my teammates said on Monday (May 30) he was watching the storm roll in and saw it damage trees. He said he instantly got sick to his stomach.”

As of May 29, tree damage was reported at 157 locations in the city. That only includes damage on boulevards or curb areas on city property, Mieras said. That does not include parks or private property.

“At this point, we’re still getting (reports). We expect the 157 to increase,” Mieras said.

That’s more than the 130 sites reported after the May 12 derecho.

More trees had leaves during the Memorial Day weekend storms so they were more vulnerable to wind than on May 12, Mieras said. On May 12 “evergreens were the only trees with foliage,” Mieras said.

Trees were uprooted but others had branches torn away.

“Generally, if a tree loses 50% of its canopy, it will struggle to survive,” Mieras said.

It’s important that damaged trees are handled properly.

“You need to make sure the branch is cut appropriately,” Mieras said.

The wrong cut can cause a tree to decay backward to the inside of the tree. Dull tools can also cause additional damage. Tree expert sites say the branch should not be cut too close to too far from the trunk.

Mieras said he cringes when he sees the wrong cut on a tree but “I also know that trees are resilient.”

The city will be replacing some of the trees lost in the May 12 and Memorial Day weekend storms.

Trees that were too close to a street light, for example, will not be replaced, Mieras said.

The city has been able to transplant some larger trees on city property. “It’s about as successful as (planting) smaller trees,” Mieras said.

But, Mieras said after 15 years, the growth of the younger, smaller tree has outpaced the larger, transplanted tree.

A transplanted tree is suitable for a park because of available space. The tree’s root bulb is extensive and a good chunk of it is needed for transplanting.

It’s difficult to place a dollar value on the trees lost in the May storms, he said. But it does cost the city about $150 apiece for a new tree, he said.

Trees not only provide natural beauty but the shade is also good for the environment, Mieras said. The shade from trees can keep the city cooler from sidewalks to houses, he said. Trees also help stabilize the soil.

The city is also losing trees to emerald ash borer. Although the city is replacing trees, the replacement as of now, is “not at the rate at taking them out,” Mieras said.

The city recently planted 400 trees with the help of volunteers, Mieras said.