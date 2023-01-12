SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The estimated population of Sioux Falls is nearly 210,000.

The city said Thursday that an estimated 6,284 residents were added in 2022 for a new estimated population of 208,884. The growth is lower than the 2021 record of 6,750.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The city continues to grow along with the state of South Dakota. The July 2022 estimated population of the state was 909,824 and increase over the estimated population of 896,164 in July 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The pace of construction in the city is an indicator of population growth.

The city had a record year of building permit valuations in 2022 as $1,930,003,807 in valuations were recorded. That was a 75% increase from 2021. The city had $1.1 billion in value in 2021.

The city had nearly 4,000 more permits issued in 2022 than in 2021. Sioux Falls issued 11,171 permits in 2022 compared to 7,246.

Sioux Falls is gaining residents and based on permit data, many are moving into multi-family housing such as apartments.

The permits for dwelling units in Sioux Falls hit 4,384 dwelling units, which is also a record.

Multi-family housing permit units hit a record of 3,343 units which was an 85% increase over 2021.

Multi-family housing also includes condominiums, congregate living facilities and independent living facilities.

Multi-family unit permits have outpaced single family housing permits each year since 2013, according to data provided by the city.

Permits for single family housing were down to 636 which is the lowest since 2019 when 635 were issued. There were 850 permits for single family homes issued in 2021.

According to World Population Review, the average household size in South Dakota is 2.43 in 2023.

So if 2.43 people lived in each of the 636 single family permitted households 636 that’s about 1,545 people.