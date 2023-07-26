SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Area Metro buses are owned by the City of Sioux Falls but an outside company helps to manage the system.

The city’s original agreement with was with First Transit which is now Transdev, said Sam Trebilcock of the city’s bicycle/pedestrian/vehicle transportation planning. The city pays $200,000 a year for the current contract, Trebilock said.

Transdev is based in France but has a U.S. headquarters. According to its website, it works in 400 cities and communities.

The seven-year contract will expire in December. Trebilcock said it’s standard for the city to seek a request for proposals on another managerial contract.

The city asked for RFPs at the end of June and those are due on Aug. 3.

“We have an opportunity right now to seek out possible innovations for public transit,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said his July 20 budget presentation.

Trebilcock said the RFP doesn’t give details of what the city thinks it needs but rather asks the companies to present ideas and innovations. “We want them to bring ideas that would be best for the city of Sioux Falls,” he said. “It’s really open ended. We are not putting out specifics on how we want it…”

Under the current management contract, the city owns the vehicles while management general manager handles employees and the day-to-day operations, he said.

“We do the procurement of the vehicles…,” Trebilcock said. The city does the budget and secures grants for the program.

“We just worked on a grant for the procurement of 11 vehicles,” he said. That grant was about $4 million.

The contract manager also helps with the purchase of vehicles. It can help the city determine what type of vehicles to buy, Trebilcock said.

Transdev also oversees the maintenance of transit vehicles.

An example of another way the city and transit management work together is that if the city is considering using or increasing on-demand ride service, the manager can help determine the best way to do it, Trebilcock said.

“We look to the management company to help us to find better (options for) service,” Trebilcock said.

Private company partnerships with public entities on transit can include providing a routing platform, day-to-day operations and providing financing. Transdev is a member of the North American Transit Alliance (NATA). NATA is alliance of private sector companies that operate transit systems in the U.S. and Canada. National Express Transit is another example of a private management company working with public transit.

TenHaken said the RFP process will select a management company that can help provide “the best transit experience that’s right for Sioux Falls.”

A committee made up of members of the public transit board, the city council and planning and zoning as well as one representative from finance and one from the mayor’s office will review the RFPs, Trebilcock said. That committee will recommend an RFP to the council for its approval.

A company would need to be selected before the current contract expires in December, he said.