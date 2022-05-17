SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — What will Downtown Sioux Falls look like in the next decade?

A new committee of 16 members was formed earlier this year and the group is tasked with developing a plan on what Downtown Sioux Falls will look like in 2035. The 2035 plan will build off the 2025 Downtown Plan and ultimately be presented and passed by the Sioux Falls City Council.

The first draft of the plan will be finalized by the end of 2022 and before that step, the group is seeking public feedback. The group is hosting a public workshop on the future of downtown on Thursday, May 19 in two sessions (4 to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.) at the downtown library.

Public feedback can also be provided online at an interactive engagement website. The committee is working with Confluence, a professional architect and urban planning company, and Leland Consulting Group for market analysis.

On the website, there’s a short survey and mapping activity for the 2035 Downtown Plan. The survey asks people about how they use Downtown Sioux Falls and for ideas about the future of downtown.

The social pinpoint interactive feature on the 2035 Downtown Sioux Falls Plan.

In the mapping activity, you can point out areas on a map of downtown you like and want more of or areas that need work. It also allows for ideas or ideas for trails or sidewalks.

On the map, people have already started to submit ideas, which range from moving Smithfield Foods out of city limits, making Philips Avenue for pedestrians only or installing a tram on Philips Avenue.

People have liked items such as pedestrian bridges over the Big Sioux River and the Big Sioux River greenway, as well as existing areas like Cherapa Place, 8th and Railroad and Cascade at Falls Park.

There are several major multi-million dollar projects already in the works and the cranes of work can easily be found in Downtown Sioux Falls. Cherapa Two, the Sioux Steel District, Downtown River Greenway phase 3 and Jacobson Plaza, an ice ribbon and all-inclusive playground, have already started or will soon start.

The questions of the survey are what is working well in Downtown Sioux Falls, what are some things that need improvement in Downtown Sioux Falls and a space to give your own answer for things you’d like to see in Downtown Sioux Falls in the future.

Categories for the questions include: Pedestrian safety/walkability, shopping/dining experiences, office/jobs opportunities, housing selection, programming, access to parks / open space, look and feel of the downtown, trails/greenway, public safety/crime and other.

The City of Sioux Falls says the plan is being updated to reflect on the accomplishments over the past decade as well as reestablish the vision of downtown that will support a variety of amenities over the next decade.

According to the city, the 2025 Downtown Plan directly led to more residential housing options at Washington Square, Cascade Lofts, Jones 421 and Railyard Flats. It also led to promotion of arts and culture through Levitt Shell and reopening of the State Theater and Orpheum Theater and improved walkability with a Main Avenue road reduction and new mid-block crossings and bump-outs.

City council members will be updated on the project during Tuesday’s informational meeting.