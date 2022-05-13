SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following the severe thunderstorm that passed through Sioux Falls Thursday evening, the city has launched a website of resources for residents.

The website, which can be found here, has information on debris cleanup, power outages, and advice for the aftermath of the storm. There are still downed power lines and streetlights that should be avoided.

Barricades are in place across the city and officials want to remind residents not to drive around them. If one does, they will be subject to a ticket and fine.

If your home or property has been damaged, the city would like you to call 211 to report the damage and where in the city.

When it comes to removing debris and fallen trees, the city is reminding residents that if debris is in their yard, the homeowner is responsible for cleanup. But if the debris in the “right of way” zone, between the sidewalks or in the street, the city will pick up the debris.

Drop off locations for debris are located in the following places across the city: 100 North Lyon Boulevard Sioux Falls, SD 57104: Wood debris only

12th and Lyons Wood debris only 100 North Lyon Boulevard Open Monday – Sunday: 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.



Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill 26750 464th Ave. Hartford, SD 57033 Open Monday – Sunday: 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.



Mueller Pallet Wood debris only 27163 471st Avenue Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Open Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m.



If you need help cleaning up debris, officials suggest reaching out to friends, family, neighbors or calling the Helpline Center at 211.

Power outages are still being reported across Sioux Falls which can be seen on the Xcel Outage map here. You can also text OUT to 98936 to report an outage or text STAT to check the status of an outage.

If you encounter a downed power line without a flag near it, you’re asked to call 911 to report it. If there is a flag already, a report has already been made.

Mental Health Resources:

The Department of Social Services will also be providing mental health help for storm victims dealing with stress and the aftermath.

DSS recommends calling the 211 Helpline Center to be connected with trained specialists and disaster-related help.

The department also has 11 mental health centers across South Dakota which can be found here or by calling 1-800-920-4343.

Another option available is the Crisis Text Line which can be accessed by texting TALK to 741741. The service is available 24/7.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is another 24/7 service. The phone number to access the line is 800-276-8255 or visit their website.

“Disasters like South Dakota experienced yesterday can take a heavy toll on your mental health,” DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill said. “No one needs to go through this alone – there are people waiting to help.”