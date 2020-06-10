City plans to start spraying for mosquitoes Wednesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls Health Department will be conducting spraying efforts for mosquitoes in targeted areas of Sioux Falls starting Wednesday evening if weather conditions permit, a city news release said.

A map on the city’s website outlines targeted zone(s) where spraying will occur. Sioux Falls Zones 1, 5, 9, 13, 14 and 15 are scheduled for spraying between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Additionally, the health department sprays the city bike trail one to two times a week between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. or the evening between 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

All spraying is subject to change because of weather conditions.

This targeted spray effort is being conducted in response to increased numbers of mosquito populations. The Sioux Falls Mosquito Control Program follows a phased-response guideline created by the Centers for Disease Control that is used to determine when spray events and other treatments are needed.

The city uses the product Aqua Reslin for spray treatments. Products used by the City of Sioux Falls are designed to break down in the environment quickly and are used at very low concentrations, the news release said. Aqua Reslin is a product approved for use by the EPA in residential areas for adult mosquito control.

As progress is made toward completing the spraying process, updates will be placed on the city’s website. To view the spray map, or for additional information such as which zone you live in, visit the website at http://www.siouxfalls.org/spray. Local concerns on mosquitoes or standing water should report this information on the automated Mosquito Reporting Hotline at 605-367-8799. To receive spray notifications via text message, text the word SPRAY to 888-777.