SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Property taxes make up 37% of the city budget, but play a bigger role in local school district and county budgets.

That was the main takeaway from a presentation on property taxes to the Sioux Falls City Council at Tuesday’s information meeting.

In 2022, the city collected $84.9 million in property taxes, while collecting $97.6 million in sales tax and $46.3 million in other revenue sources.

From city of Sioux Falls.

Shawn Pritchett, the Director of Finance with the city of Sioux Falls, told city councilors property taxes go into the general fund for the city which supports public safety, snow removal and pothole patching, public pool and park maintenance, public pool and park programming, restaurant inspections, mosquito and animal control and library services and programming.

Pritchett highlighted property taxes do not cover any city capital infrastructure or utility services and within the city of Sioux Falls there’s seven different school districts that get most of the money from property taxes.

“Depending on which county you live in, which school district you live in, your mill levy is going to be slightly different,” Pritchett said.

A mill levy is the tax rate that is applied to the assessed value of a property. One mill is one dollar per $1,000 dollars of assessed value. Pritchett highlighted the municipal mill levy for Sioux Falls was $3.89 in 2022, while Hartford was the highest in Minnehaha County at $5.79 and Crooks was the lowest at $2.22.

“Very simply, how your property taxes get calculated is your property value multiplied by the levy, which results in what the property taxes are due,” Pritchett said.

Pritchett showed an example of a property tax levy breakdown in Sioux Falls as 54% ($8.15) to the Sioux Falls School District, 26% ($3.89) to the city of Sioux Falls and 20% ($3.07) to Minnehaha County.

“We do benefit that we have diversified funding sources between property taxes and sales taxes and other fees and so forth,” Pritchett said. “The city is able to generate revenue unlike other taxing jurisdictions like school districts and counties.”

Pritchett said there is an underutilized program for property tax refunds for properties assessed at $317,000 or below. He shared a map showing the assessed value for single-unit residential properties.

From city of Sioux Falls.

People 65 years or older and/or have a disability as defined by the Social Security Act are eligible for a Property Tax Refund if they have applied through Minnehaha County or Lincoln County and approved for South Dakota’s Assessment Freeze for Elderly and Disabled program.

To get a refund in 2024, homeowners must apply for the program through the Minnehaha County or Lincoln County’s treasurer’s office before April 1, 2023.

“I think there’s capacity for growth of this program,” Pritchett said. “How many people maybe don’t know this program exists?”

There’s 278 rebate locations under $200,000 and 148 rebate locations between $200,000 and $317,700, according to city data.

“One of the things that we need to do a better job, and we’ve been trying to, is really trying to get the word out there that this program is this and that you have to apply by April 1st every year,” Pritchett said.