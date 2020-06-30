City of Lennox to celebrate their annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — Main street Lennox is quiet today, but that will change this weekend with the return of the annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July.

“I think everyone’s excited for the Fourth of July. Just like every year we’ll have a great parade and a lot of great events like the street dance. We’re expecting a similar crowd to what we have most years. Some folks will choose not to partake in some of the activities, simply because of the pandemic,” Lennox City Administrator Nathan Vander Plaats said.

This year’s Fourth of July will be similar to past years, but there will be some changes that people will notice.

“I think there will be a lot more hand sanitizer than you’re used to seeing. We’ve ordered a lot more supplies and the Commercial Club has ordered some more supplies for the street dance. We’ll have multiple spots where people can wash hands,” Vander Plaats said.

Most years, the Lennox street dance is a block wide, but this year the set up is even bigger.

“With the extra space that they’ve put in there as well, we’ll have a little extra space for this year’s street dance and that’ll help people keep a little more distance from each other,” Vander Plaats said.

The biggest attraction every year in Lennox is the Fourth of July day parade, which won’t see much for changes.

“You get a ton of people here in town for the parade. Right around 12,000 last year attended the parade. There’s nothing specific for the parade that has changed this year,” Vander Plaats said.

While this weekend will be a celebration, the city is still reminding people about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With any event, the city is really recommending to stay as close to the CDC guidelines as you can. They’re put out there for people’s benefit, for their safety. If you don’t feel safe, certainly you have options available to you. If you’re not well or you don’t feel well the day of the event, please stay home,” Vander Plaats said.

If you do choose to stay home, you can watch the Saturday’s parade on KELOLAND.com as the parade will be live streamed, starting at 10:30 a.m.

To learn more about this year’s festivities, visit the link below: