City looking to create clinic to address affordable housing needs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls is looking to establish a housing clinic in Sioux Falls by 2021.

This clinic would be a one-stop shop for people looking for affordable housing resources or dealing with a housing crisis. The idea was put forward to the city council at an informational meeting on Tuesday as one of the goals for the city’s housing department.

The clinic would have two to three navigators, who would help people find their way through the housing system. It would also have a housing counselor, who would oversee case management and housing education and mediation services to help handle tenant and landlord disputes.

The program would then connect the existing 32 housing resources in Sioux Falls with each other using one software platform and eventually develop a tool to help people find housing in their price range.

