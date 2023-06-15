SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Open gym after school on weekdays will be replaced with after school structure and programming at facilities in the Sioux Falls School District starting July 1.

The city’s parks and recreation department operated open gym and similar activities after school in Sioux Falls School District facilities while the school operated the after school program Kids Inc. The city will step away from any programs in school facilities while the school district will increase its after-school offerings to elementary school students in a new program called Community Learning Centers (CLC).

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The change will allow the school district and the city to meet future goals, representatives of each said.

Brett Kollars, the assistant director of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation, said the city’s comprehensive plan points to a need for more indoor recreation opportunities in the city. That includes an indoor spot to play pickleball but also meetings, he said.

Kollars said indoor recreation needs also include a spot for kids two-to-five years old. An indoor facility “gives them an opportunity to let them play in the winter,” Kollars said.

“The open gym (concept) is not suited to that,” Kollars said of the need for indoor recreation sites and related programs.

While open gym on weekdays will end at school facilities, the city will work to find sites for weekend open gym which drew 12,000 participants from September 2021 through May 2023, according to a June 13 presentation at the city council. The city could use the school facilities for weekend open gym.

The city’s program is also not suited for the structured after school care which could also include nutrition and other programs, Kollars said.

While the city identified a need for more organized indoor recreation, the school district knew there was an increasing demand for more after school care for elementary kids, said Rebecca Wimmer, coordinator of community partnerships and after school programs.

The district did a study which showed that “4,000 to 6,000 elementary-age kids are unsupervised after school,” Wimmer said. There are about 11,000 elementary-age kids in the school district.

In many cases, access and affordability prevent parents from obtaining after school care for their elementary-age kids, Wimmer said.

The district’s CLC model addresses those obstacles, Wimmer said.

“What if we didn’t transport (children),” Wimmer said of a question that was asked.

The CLC model includes partners from the Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, Embe and Volunteers of America. Wimmer said the partners will provide direct support and programming in the new model.

Under the CLC model, staff from the Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, Embe or Volunteers of America site come to the school. The obstacle of access is removed because there is no need to transport a child, Wimmer said.

The school district also needed to address the affordability of after school care.

“Every child should have access to high-quality after school care. That shouldn’t be determined by (family’s income),” Wimmer said.

Families may already access a state and federal program for scholarships but the school district did that one better. It increased the eligible income from 209% of poverty level income to 300%, Wimmer said.

Under state scholarship programs, a household of two adults and two children can earn up to $60,000 to qualify for assistance. “With our system, it’s up to $90,000,” Wimmer said.

The CLC program has about $2.6 million available for scholarships over the next several years in part because of grants and contributions through the United Way, private donors and others, Wimmer said.

The city of Sioux Falls has committed $2 million to the CLC over the next five years.

Kollars said the money is not tied to any specific item but the district did identify a need for scholarship funding.

Retain an identity

Wimmer’s background includes several years as the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club in Sioux Falls. She understands the need for the four partners to “maintain their identity” as they work with CLC.

The programming or direct support provided by the four main partners will reflect what those organizations already do, she said.

For example, the Boys and Girls Club may be best suited to provide programs at certain elementary schools while Embe may provide the programs at different elementary schools, Wimmer said.

All programs will be under the CLC umbrella but the delivery could be different based on the school.

“We will have the same standards for operating procedures and the same standards for excellence,” Wimmer said.

The community piece for the schools, city

Although the city is leaving its role with the community centers at the school, it will move forward with identifying the indoor recreation sites and programs, Kollars said.

This will include a combination of identifying existing facilities and possible new facilities, he said.

When people think of indoor recreation sites, they can think basketball or pickleball but it’s more, Kollars said.

“There’s a plethora of program beyond athletics,” Kollars said. Arts and crafts and nature programs are just two examples.

Indoor sites are also needed for activities such as birthday parties or meetings.

The joint agreement between the city and Sioux Falls School District still allows the city to use gym space. The school will the priority user from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on school days. It will also manage the weeknight and weekend gym and meeting space. But, the city will be the priority user from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays for league programs. The city can also coordinate with the school district on facility use.

The city council directed the parks and recreation department to find/identify replacement sites as possible for weekend meetings and activities over the next 90 days at its June 13 meeting. The department would return to the council with results in 90 days.

Wimmer said while the CLC program will provide after school programs for youth, it’s also an opportunity to work with families in the school district.

The school district is talking with various agencies and organizations that offer programs and services for families. Several have already indicated they are willing to bring those services to the school for families, Wimmer said.

Often, programs and services require a family to travel to a site. Wimmer said that’s difficult when a family may not have transportation or adequate access to it in order to travel.

In addition to the four main partners to provide direct support, the school district is also working with other groups and organizations who can provide limited programs in the CLC. Examples include the music and cultural programs as well as Girl Scouts or Boy Scouts, Wimmer said.

“This really is a community-based program,” Wimmer said. From the partners in programming to the donors who have contributed, “this is really a community effort.”

That effort will help the new CLC program to be successful, Wimmer said.