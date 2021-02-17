City crews tackle slippery streets in the extreme cold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The biggest problem for streets posed by all these below zero temperatures lately is when there is snow, said Dustin Hanson, the street operations manager for the city of Sioux Falls.

When snow falls while temperatures are below zero it is more difficult for material that makes streets and intersections less slippery to do their job, Hanson said.

“We treat the intersections as best we can,” Hanson said. The city uses a calcium chloride mix that functions better in bitter cold temperatures, he said.

“Salt isn’t as effective in 0 degree temps,” Hanson said.

The calcium chloride mix along with sand can help improve street conditions, he said.

Extreme cold can also be tough on equipment.

“The equipment, that was our biggest fear going into Saturday,” Hanson said.

The street department knew snow was in the forecast along with lows of around 25 below overnight on Saturday.

Maintaining streets in that cold of weather is “hard on all equipment,” Hanson said.

One of the biggest issues is the gelling of diesel fuel, he said.

The extreme cold itself doesn’t really cause streets to crack or heave, he said. That usually happens when it warms up after it’s been cold and when the weather does a freeze, thaw, freeze, thaw pattern for several days.

Frost heaves will show up on asphalt streets when it warms up, Hanson said. How many or big those heaves are can depend on how wet the year has been.

“If we’ve had a wet year coming into winter, you will see a lot more frost heaves,” Hanson said.

A frost heave is when the street buckles or swells and the area surrounding it can sink.

City crews had been filling potholes created during some of the freeze and thaw cycles in December and January before the recent cold snap.

Hanson expects more potholes in the coming weeks. That will be especially true if temperatures rise above 32 degrees so moisture can get under the street and then, the temperature drops below freezing so the water under the street area freezes. The freeze and thaw of the water moves the asphalt and creates a pothole.