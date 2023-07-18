SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The issue of child care became a topic of discussion among members of the Sioux Falls City Council after a presentation on the Sioux Falls Child Care Collaborative.

Michelle Erpenbach, president of Sioux Falls Thrive, told city council members “child care is expensive.” She said for many families in Sioux Falls, child care is not affordable.

“It is a nationwide problem,” Erpenbach said. “This is an opportunity for us to lead the region and even the state.”

Erpenbach cited data from the recently released 97-page report, including the 12,260 licensed child care slots in Sioux Falls and the 12,904 children with all available parents working.

Any child care provider caring for 12 or more children is required by the state to become registered, so many smaller in-home daycare providers don’t register with the state. It makes the task of understanding capacity for child care hard to find.

With the low number of licensed child care spots, Erpenbach also pointed out childcare tuition is $11,385 per year and a family with one child needs to make $163,429 to “afford” child care at current tuition rates.

Council member Curt Soehl asked about the $163,000 to afford child care for one child.

Erpenbach said the federal range for “affordable child care” is 7% of a person’s total income going to child care.

Erpenbach said people shouldn’t belittle child care providers by calling them “babysitters.” She called for child care professionals to be recognized similar to K-12 teachers.

Erpenbach said the five main recommendations are to “invest more into workforce development, build a stronger childcare community infrastructure, financial support to fund gaps, business activation and multi-sector collaboration.”

Erpenbach said a high priority from the report is for an office of child and youth development being created and getting accreditations. She said not say if that would be a city-wide office, a county-wide office or a statewide office

“This is as important as subsiding agriculture,” Erpenbach said. “It’s going to cost money.”

Erpenbach pointed to a Child Care Task Force created by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds as a good comparison.

“The office of child and youth development would oversee the community collaborative work and build on the community’s growing understanding of childcare and early childhood education as key steps in the ability of our economy to sustain the growth that Sioux Falls is experiencing,” Erpenbach said.

Council member Greg Neitzert asked about paying higher wages to child care.

Erpenbach said people need to get over the concept of a “babysitter.”

“These people are brain architects,” Erpenbach said about child care providers.

Neitzert said he believes some sort of third party has to intervene. Erpenbach pointed to federal subsidies in the agriculture industry to keep food costs low.

“We, as a nation, are subsidizing our agriculture industry so that we keep food affordable,” Erpenbach said. “At some point, we have to decide as a community and as a nation that our children are important enough that we will also support them to keep their expenses affordable as well.”

Rich Merkouris said the city of Sioux Falls can’t solve the child care problem and needs to lobby the state.

“This is a major state issue,” Merkouris said. “We may need to consider some legislative priorities, specifically child care assistance is archaic in the state of South Dakota.”

Erpenbach said helping median-income families is the goal and she said economic development offices in Brookings, Watertown and other towns are all interested in solutions.

In 2022, state lawmakers approved $100 million in federal funding for state regulated child care providers in South Dakota. In 2023, there was only one bill written involving the topic of child care and that bill was tabled.

Republican lawmakers have said they are not sure what role the legislature should be making in regards to child care, while Democratic lawmakers called for an official summer study on the topic and more state funding to the issue.

There’s ongoing studies on the topic of child care across South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Social Services recently made changes to child care rules in June.