SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Deadly cold temperatures reminds Rich Merkouris of the important work done year round by homeless shelters in providing shelter options for people without a home.

The city council member and Homeless Task Force chairman said discussions surrounding funding options are still ongoing more than a month after the group presented its recommendations to the full city council.

Merkouris told KELOLAND News he believes specific budget actions will likely come before the full city council in January and February.

“The question is what do we prioritize and what do we allocate funding towards,” Merkouis said. “There’s so many good ideas in this community, so many needs in this community.”

The official recommendations from the task force called for specific funding for a two-year street outreach team, a public education campaign and incentivizing existing nonprofits to work with the Helpline Center and create a “Helpline Network of Care.”

You see a breakdown of the recommendations in the document below and watch meetings on the city’s website.

While no action has been taken on any of the recommendations, there’s been feedback both in favor and against the proposals.

“Some people are obviously doubting that this will make a difference at all and then there are people who are really thankful that this is something very specific and actionable,” Merkouris said. “We don’t necessarily want to create things that are more long term funding needs. We tried to put together a couple of years, little snippets. Put this funding in now that we think will create something for the long term that’s healthier.”

Cold weather adds pressure to existing shelters

Temperatures below zero and wind chill temperatures at -40 degrees push shelters and staff at local shelters to the maximum capacities and capabilities. KELOLAND News was at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House when the doors opened Tuesday night.

One guest had his hands wrapped up after being treated at the hospital for frostbite.

A man’s hands after being treated for frostbite staying at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Bishop Dudley Hospitality House executive director Madeline Shields told KELOLAND News people staying overnight are often injured or hurt physically, mentally or emotionally.

The Union Gospel Mission is expecting over 1,000 people for its Christmas service, meal and toy/clothing distribution on Sunday.

Guests at the St. Francis House must maintain a job while staying there and they usually walk, ride a bike or take the bus. During the cold, the St. Francis House will provide rides.

Merkouris said the staff working at the shelters are true heroes when the weather is so cold.

“This cold weather is the reminder that we have got to be diligent the rest of the year, so that when days like this come, our shelters are not put in a position where they can’t meet the need,” Merkouris said. “If we’re diligent the rest of the year, then hopefully, our shelters can handle days like this.”

Shields told KELOLAND News the biggest challenge right now for the shelter is keeping enough winter clothing on hand. The shelter needs coats sizes 2X to 4X and winter gloves and hats.

A new shelter or more shelter space was not recommended by the task force, but shelter capacity was discussed. Merkouris said there’s more to just opening more rooms.

“You’ve got to have staff there to manage staff there to protect staff there to help people take that next step,” Merkouris said. “Let’s use the resources we have to strengthen them and try to bring some strength to other areas as well that will ultimately relieve the pressure on shelters.”

More awareness, legislative support

Part of the recommendations from the task force included a public education campaign to help the public “better understand the challenges of homelessness, healthy approaches to helping and specific action the public should take regarding panhandling.

“It’s a complex issue,” Merkouris said. “It takes a lot of different angles to make progress.”

Merkouris said people can often be too busy with day-to-day life to stop and think every day about the challenges other people experience with homelessness or traumas of mental illness or substance abuse.

Merkouris said he’s had good conversations with Mayor Paul TenHaken’s office about the city’s budget situation. Costs for the street outreach team was $500,000 for two years ($300,000 year one and $200,000 in year two) while the education campaign was estimated at $125,000.

The South Dakota Housing Development Authority conducts an annual homeless count each January. In 2022, the total number of homeless in South Dakota was 1,389 (1,108 adults and 281 children). For Sioux Falls, the number was 407.

In Watertown, the Codington County Welfare agency has tracked homeless persons who ask for help from the agency. A partnership with Watertown Cares has led to a plan to convert an existing eight-unit apartment complex called 612 Flats into housing for the homeless.

When asked about state resources and funding to look at homeless issues, Merkouis said he believes state lawmakers have their hands full with finding ways to improve the criminal justice system in the state.

“I think the No. 1 thing state lawmakers should be looking at is our criminal justice system, which ultimately will impact the homeless situation,” Merkouris said. “If we’re not able to fix our drug criminal justice system, strengthen it or shore up some holes, we’re going to create a more homeless situation because individuals can’t get housing and can’t get work.”