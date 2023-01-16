SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — City Council members will have to vote to help the city fund a key construction project in downtown Sioux Falls after the price tag has escalated.

During his May 2021 State of the City address, Mayor Paul TenHaken announced a nearly created 6th Street bridge would be called the “Unity Bridge” and the new bridge would be part of a list of improvements for streets, utilities, sidewalks and streetscaping near the 6th Street (Weber Ave. to Phillips Ave.) area.

The updated 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan listed construction and utility improvements, including the new 6th Street Bridge, to cost $11.9 million. A new estimate puts the cost at more than $21 million.

An email to city council members from Mark Cotter, the city’s director of public works, said the 6th Street Downtown Project came in significantly over the engineer’s estimate at $21.8 million. Cotter said the main factors for the increased costs are limited bidders, project access can only occur from the east side, limited staging area with risk of high river flows and a tight labor market with high construction cost inflation.

Cotter and Shawn Pritchett, the city’s director of finance, are asking the city council for supplement appropriation to cover the gap in funding.

The city also plans to transfer funds from the next phase of Minnesota Avenue reconstruction because a 42-inch water main pipe will take 40 weeks to be delivered. The remaining $3 million funds would come from the capital serve funds, which Cotter said have grown from $700K to $4.8 million.

“The bid for this project is a great example of what we are up against in terms of the current bidding environment and the continued struggles with escalating costs and materials/contractor availability as we work to continue to move forward with high priority commitments and ensure we are keeping up with the needs of this community,” Cotter’s email to city council members said.

Significant private development is happening near 6th Street in downtown Sioux Falls. Cherapa Place II and the Steel District total nearly $400 million in development and are hoping to open in 2024. The downtown river greenway phase 3 is also expected to continue in 2023 and 2024.

The first reading will happen during Tuesday’s city council meeting.