City Council agenda: Motorized foot scooter ordinance to be withdrawn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A plan to help bring motorized foot scooters to downtown Sioux Falls is being stopped.

According to the city of Sioux Falls City Council meeting agenda, the second reading of an ordinance to allow for motorized foot scooters in certain areas is being “withdrawn by the sponsor.” It is listed as No. 14 in the agenda.

Council members Alex Jensen and Christine Erickson were the prime sponsors of the ordinance, which was first read during this past week’s city council meeting.

Jensen told KELOLAND News this week “green modes of transportation” are coming to the city and city leaders can help play a role in the process to make it successful for the community.

“We don’t want these scooters littered through downtown. Some of those big operators in big cities will drop off 1,000 scooters. This is not that,” he said on Wednesday.

KELOLAND News reached out to Jensen for comment about the proposal being withdrawn. This story will be updated with any developments.