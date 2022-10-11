SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The future of the downtown parking ramp on 10th Street could change starting in early 2023.

A plan to sell or lease the parking ramp on 10th Street in Sioux Falls was presented to the city council during Tuesday’s informational meeting. The city council would consider a resolution to pursue selling or leasing the parking ramp at its Nov. 1 meeting. If approved, the city would advertise for proposals to buy or lease the property on its website on Nov. 7.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The goal would be to start to interview developer who have applied to propose a project in January, said Dustin Powers of the city’s planning and zoning department.

“We know there is a lot of pent-up interest,” Powers said of the property.

The parking ramp has a troubled history. The parking ramp is the only part of a proposed 15-story complex that would have been the tallest building in Sioux Falls. The project was announced in November of 2017. By May 14, 2019, the city terminated a development agreement and ground lease for the Village on the River project with the Village River Group.

The Village on the River proposal is still a sore spot with at least several council members.

Council member Greg Neitzert said the failed project “was incredibly painful and embarrassing.”

Neitzert and council member Pat Starr said they want to make sure mistakes that were made with the failed project won’t be made in this new parking ramp process.

Starr said he had expected a report on mistakes in the failed project.

City staff has proposed using a negotiation process that means developers must apply for consideration. The application must include an offer, experience, an estimated project schedule and other information, Powers said. Applicants would be selected for interviews by a committee that includes a city council representative, members of city staff, a member of the public parking advisory board and others. The committee then selects an applicant for an exclusive negotiations process, he said. Eventually, a recommendation is made to the council.

Powers said the negotiations process that would be used now has been successful in at least three other downtown projects. It’s thorough and allows for flexibility and exchanges between potential developers and city officials, he said.

Neitzert asked why a request for proposals (RFP) or request for qualifications (RFQ) process wouldn’t be used instead of a negotiation process.

“Nothing against RFP or RFQ,” Powers said, but those don’t always fit well with real estate projects.

“(They) are a very rigid process,” Powers said.

Rigidness can be a strength of RFP and RFQ, Neitzert said. They typically include a scoring chart to evaluate each proposal, he said.

Neitzert said a negotiations process could lead some potential submitters to believe their proposals won’t be considered.

Jeff Eckhoff of city planning and development said the First Avenue project used the negotiations process. Three applicants submitted proposals and one withdrew. The committee used a scoring system to help evaluate the projects, he said.

“At the end of the day, (negotiations) leads to a better project,” Eckhoff said.

Council member Alex Jensen said he was confident in the proposed process. The committee makes decisions, he said.

The resolution will come before the council on Nov. 1 and that will be time for debate and discussion on the process, said council member Rich Merkouris.