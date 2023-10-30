SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Fire Marshal’s office said it would be at the scene today of a Saturday fire that destroyed the Holy Innocents Church in Parmelee.

The church is on tribal lands on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation and the state fire marshal’s office said it is assisting at the request of the tribal officials and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF).

“When the (law enforcement) officer called, he advised me that the church was fully engulfed,” said Kenny Provincial, the chief of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe volunteer fire department.

“It’s very, very rural,” Provincial said of Parmelee. “It’s quite a ways (from other towns).”

The Episcopal church is about a half mile outside of Parmelee. The church is more than 100 years old.

The fire department is based in Rosebud, about 13 miles from Parmelee. Provincial said it took about 28 minutes for him to get to the fire after being paged. He received the call around 8:30 a.m.

When he arrived, “at that time, the south wall had already collapsed,” Provincial said. “I’d say the church had been burning maybe two hours or longer.”

The fire wasn’t spotted likely until people were headed to work on Saturday, he said.

Firefighters focused on saving the church’s hall and protecting the nearby electrical lines, Provincial said.

“After that, you mop it up,” Provincial said of the fire scene.

Special agent supervisor Robert Sedlmajer stressed that anyone with any information about the fire should contact tribal police at (605) 747-5928 or by Facebook. Sedlmajer said the church may have possibly been getting some renovations.