SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO) – Three generators, 500 power cords, over 400 inflatables and months of prep work; that’s what it takes for John and Katie Myers to set up their Myers Crazy for Christmas inflatable display.

The Myers began displaying Christmas inflatables eight years ago. They started small just in front of their own yard, but after their landlord bought the property two years ago, he let them put their inflatables up down the block.

“It’s for the community, it’s mainly for the kids and the adults. Sometimes we get more joyness from seeing the adults out here in awe. Whatever makes people happy, that’s what we want to do,” John Myers said.

Katie said it started with a small Letters to Santa box they put up during the holidays and John being ‘Mr. Christmas,’ as Katie calls him, they wanted to do more for the neighborhood.

“We started this box and then we had so many kids that came around and they would be dancing down the sidewalk,” she said. “(John) loves looking for rare inflatables so we just kept on adding and adding. It became a tradition.”

Although they’ll only be able to put up around 400 inflatables this year, they have between 550-600. John said he likes to find rare inflatables from Canada and Mexico and has even taken trips across the U.S. to get his hands on one.

“With inflatables, there’s always something unique and different,” John said about why he puts up inflatables instead of a lights display.

When KELOLAND News spoke with the Myers in 2021, they only had 158 inflatables to display. Their collection has obviously now nearly tripled in size since then, and that’s largely due to their friends and neighbors.

“We even have people that will just donate them to us,” Katie said. “In the middle of July, here comes the UPS guy bringing us random blow ups.”

John said they love taking requests from their neighbors and people who come to see the display. If a neighbor takes an interest in a specific inflatable, John makes sure to place it strategically where the neighbors can see them.

“Our one neighbor loves snowmen so we put all 30 snowmen there and somebody who likes dogs so we put all those down there for them,” John said. “We have an older guy who lives right here and his wife passed away a couple years ago and she loved the Grinch so we put the Grinch tree over there for him.”

Last year, they heard people asking for Harry Potter and dinosaur-themed inflatables, so they’ve added at least 30 dinosaur inflatables and a few Harry Potter ones to go with their Star Wars, Disney and Minion collections.

During the holiday season, the Myers will see thousands of people walking and driving by, especially during the Luminary Lane on Dec. 17.

“That night is a traffic jam night, there’s thousands of people that come by, even in buses, limos,” John said.

The Myers have added some lighting elements to their display this year with arches, christmas trees and synchronized music.

Katie said they keep displaying their inflatables every year, despite the months it takes to set everything up, because the smiles on kids and neighbors’ faces is worth it.

“As we kept doing it and when people come by and say something, that keeps us going,” she said. “When they say thank you or just that they love it and kids are cheering. They jump out when it’s snowing outside and they run out and are so excited.”

The Myers house is one of the locations on the 2023 Christmas Lights Map.