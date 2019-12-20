Christmas light destinations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- It’s that time of year again when lights are being strung up, all across town. You may know the obvious stops in town like the Winter Wonderland at the Falls and the Holideck tower at KELOLAND.

Here is a list of residential areas in Sioux Falls, that are worth the visit:

Hollybear Lane: Holly Avenue, just off of 22nd Street
Train Lane: Magnolia Avenue
Fireplace Lane: Fireside Avenue
Train Lane 2: 52nd Street from Lisanne to Magnolia Avenue
Black Rock Circle: Just off of Western Avenue
6809 South Shadow Circle: near 77th and Louise Avenue
Church Lane: Churchill Avenue from 12th to 16th Street
Polar Bear Lane: LaSalle Circle and Penstemon Avenue- South of 6th St.
Toyland Lane: East 23rd Street between Sycamore and Bahnson
Annway Avenue: Between 25th and 22nd Street
Candy Cane Lane: South Day Avenue and Jessica Avenue

