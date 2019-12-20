Christmas light destinations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- It’s that time of year again when lights are being strung up, all across town. You may know the obvious stops in town like the Winter Wonderland at the Falls and the Holideck tower at KELOLAND.

Here is a list of residential areas in Sioux Falls, that are worth the visit:

Hollybear Lane: Holly Avenue, just off of 22nd Street Train Lane: Magnolia Avenue Fireplace Lane: Fireside Avenue Train Lane 2: 52nd Street from Lisanne to Magnolia Avenue Black Rock Circle: Just off of Western Avenue 6809 South Shadow Circle: near 77th and Louise Avenue Church Lane: Churchill Avenue from 12th to 16th Street Polar Bear Lane: LaSalle Circle and Penstemon Avenue- South of 6th St. Toyland Lane: East 23rd Street between Sycamore and Bahnson Annway Avenue: Between 25th and 22nd Street Candy Cane Lane: South Day Avenue and Jessica Avenue

We would like to see all of your Christmas decorations and lights. Send them to ushare@keloland.com and we’ll add them to our gallery. Please include your name, location and a brief description.

To learn more about the Holiday’s in KELOLAND, make sure to check out the Holiday Central page.