SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO) – KELOLAND Media Group will be airing multiple church services on KELO-TV and KELO XTRA for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Here’s a list of church programs and when they air for Sioux Falls and Rapid City.
Sioux Falls
Christmas Eve; Sunday, December 24
KELO-TV
6 a.m. CT– Time of Grace
6:30-7 a.m. CT – Celebrate Church
10-11 a.m. CT – Sunday TV Mass
KELO XTRA
6:30-7 a.m. CT – Music and the Spoken Word
11-11:30 a.m. CT – Celebrate Church
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT – Christmas at the Cathedral
4-5 p.m. CT – Worship at Bethany Church
Christmas Day; Monday, December 25
KELO-TV
4:30-5 a.m. CT – Music and the Spoken Word
5-6 a.m. CT – Worship at Bethany
6-6:30 a.m. CT – Music and the Spoken Word
6:30-7 a.m. CT – Celebrate Church
9-10 a.m. CT – Central Church
10-11 a.m. CT – Worship at Bethany
4-4:30 p.m. CT – Celebrate Church
4:30-5 p.m. CT – Christian Worship Hour
6:30-8 p.m. CT – Christmas at the Cathedral
KELO XTRA
4:30- 6 a.m. CT – Music and the Spoken Word
6-6:30 a.m. CT – Celebrate Church
6:30-8 a.m. CT – Christmas at the Cathedral
12-12:30 p.m. CT – Celebrate Church
Rapid City
Christmas Eve; Sunday, December 24
KCLO-TV
5-5:30 a.m. MT – Music and the Spoken Word
9-10 a.m. MT – Sunday TV Mass
The Black Hills CW
10-11 a.m. MT– Calvary Lutheran
11 a.m. – 12 p.m. MT – Worship at Bethany Church
Christmas Day; Monday, December 25
KCLO-TV
3:30-4 a.m. MT – Music and the Spoken Word
4-5 a.m. MT – Calvary Lutheran
5-6 a.m. MT – Music and the Spoken Word
10-11a.m. MT – Calvary Lutheran
5:30-7 p.m. MT – Christmas at the Cathedral
The Black Hills CW
4-5 a.m. MT – Calvary Lutheran
5-6 a.m. MT – Worship at Bethany Church
11-11:30 a.m. MT – Music and the Spoken Word