SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO) – KELOLAND Media Group will be airing multiple church services on KELO-TV and KELO XTRA for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Here’s a list of church programs and when they air for Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sioux Falls

Christmas Eve; Sunday, December 24

KELO-TV

6 a.m. CT– Time of Grace

6:30-7 a.m. CT – Celebrate Church

10-11 a.m. CT – Sunday TV Mass

KELO XTRA

6:30-7 a.m. CT – Music and the Spoken Word

11-11:30 a.m. CT – Celebrate Church

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT – Christmas at the Cathedral

4-5 p.m. CT – Worship at Bethany Church

Christmas Day; Monday, December 25

KELO-TV

4:30-5 a.m. CT – Music and the Spoken Word

5-6 a.m. CT – Worship at Bethany

6-6:30 a.m. CT – Music and the Spoken Word

6:30-7 a.m. CT – Celebrate Church

9-10 a.m. CT – Central Church

10-11 a.m. CT – Worship at Bethany

4-4:30 p.m. CT – Celebrate Church

4:30-5 p.m. CT – Christian Worship Hour

6:30-8 p.m. CT – Christmas at the Cathedral

KELO XTRA

4:30- 6 a.m. CT – Music and the Spoken Word

6-6:30 a.m. CT – Celebrate Church

6:30-8 a.m. CT – Christmas at the Cathedral

12-12:30 p.m. CT – Celebrate Church

Rapid City

Christmas Eve; Sunday, December 24

KCLO-TV

5-5:30 a.m. MT – Music and the Spoken Word

9-10 a.m. MT – Sunday TV Mass

The Black Hills CW

10-11 a.m. MT– Calvary Lutheran

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. MT – Worship at Bethany Church

Christmas Day; Monday, December 25

KCLO-TV

3:30-4 a.m. MT – Music and the Spoken Word

4-5 a.m. MT – Calvary Lutheran

5-6 a.m. MT – Music and the Spoken Word

10-11a.m. MT – Calvary Lutheran

5:30-7 p.m. MT – Christmas at the Cathedral

The Black Hills CW

4-5 a.m. MT – Calvary Lutheran

5-6 a.m. MT – Worship at Bethany Church

11-11:30 a.m. MT – Music and the Spoken Word