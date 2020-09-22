Chris Young concert in Sioux Falls cancelled

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Chris Young concert planned for Oct. 24 in Sioux Falls as part of the inaugural Sportsmen’s Showcase has been cancelled.

A Sanford Health official confirmed that development on Tuesday; Sanford Health was one of the sponsors of the concert.

Micah Aberson, Sanford Health executive vice president, said in an email response to KELOLAND News questions about the health organization’s sponsorship of the concert, “Our sponsorship this year included the addition of the Chris Young concert. That concert has since been cancelled. The health and safety of our patients and communities remain our priority.”

The inaugural Sportsmen’s Showcase and Concert, which is part of the annual Governor’s Hunt, is scheduled to take place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena October 23 and 24.

The event will showcase South Dakota’s hunting, fishing, and recreation industry.

The decision to move events surrounding the Governor’s Hunt from Pierre to Sioux Falls was announced in 2019.

Aberson also said in the email that “Sanford Health is proud to be supporting the Governor’s Sportsmen’s Showcase because of its significant economic impact to South Dakota.”