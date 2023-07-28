The 2022 crowd at the South Dakota Chislic Festival in Freeman. Photo courtesy of Jeremy Waltner/South Dakota Chislic Festival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chislic changed things for Anne Pankratz.

“I had no idea what chislic was,” Pankratz said of the dish served this Saturday, July 29, at the annual South Dakota Chislic Festival in Freeman. She was introduced to the lamb/mutton dish by her husband Dave. It’s affectionally called “mutton on a stick” by many.

Never mind that Pankratz was from western Nebraska and she grew up raising lambs. When she married Dave 20 years ago she moved to chislic land.

“Little did I know that 20 years ago when I came to live here and marry my husband, I’d know so much about chislic,” Pankratz said.

Now, “We are connoisseurs of chislic. We raise our own sheep,” Pankratz said.

On Friday, Pankratz was one of about 70 volunteers at the Prairie Arboretum preparing for the annual chislic festival.

About 300 volunteers will work on this year’s festival, said Andrea Baer, president of the festivals board of directors.

Baer said about 6,000 to 8,000 people are expected at the festival. “There’s a ton of other stuff going on in the region so we are being a little conservative,” Baer said.

The festival has drawn about 9,000 to 10,000 attendees in prior years, she said. Chislic lovers come from all over. The festival website said that includes attendees from across the U.S.

The Heritage Hall Museum of Freeman said chislic has its roots in Germans who lived in Russia. When people from that region immigrated to southeastern South Dakota, they brought the chislic recipe. Chislic consists of small cubes of meat on a 6-8” wooden skewer. The musuem said the meat is lamb or mutton and the skewers are deep-fat fried. It is generally seasoned with garlic salt and served with saltine crackers.

Two chislic makers at the 2022 festival. Photo courtesy of Jeremy Waltner and the SD Chislic Festival

A table of in 2022. Photo courtesy of Jeremy Waltner and the SD Chislic Festival

The 2022 crowd. Photo courtesy of Jeremy Waltner and the SD Chislic Festival

Baer said some of the chislic vendors may use pork or beef for their chislic dish.

“Well, yes, but beef, that’s not traditional,” Pankratz said of those who may stray from lamb or mutton. Traditional chislic, “is always lamb or mutton.”

But even a chislic traditionalist like Pankratz will leave some wiggle room for seasoning and preparation.

Her family grills chislic and depending, it could be seasoned with lemon pepper, garlic or paprika.

Baer prefers deep-fried chislic with salt and crackers.

Volunteers and attendees turn out each year to celebrate chislic.

Pankratz said a friend encouraged her to volunteer three years ago. “I’ve loved every minute of it since then,” she said.

The theme for this year’s festival honors volunteers, Baer said.

All the volunteer work and festival attendees help to raise money for various charities each year.

To Pankratz, that’s one of the best things about the festival, the cooperation to help groups like the local football team or an FFA group in the region.

That, and the chislic.

The festival includes music, history programs at the Heritage Hall Museum and other activities.