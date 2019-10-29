Chipotle coming to Sioux Falls in 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening a location in Sioux Falls next year, a spokesperson confirmed to KELOLAND News.

The company didn’t announce a location within South Dakota’s largest city, but did say the opening is scheduled for Fall 2020.

This will be the popular chain’s first location in South Dakota. The nearest restaurant is in Sioux City, Iowa.

Despite a food-borne illness outbreak in 2016, the company is reporting increased revenue and opened 25 new restaurants in the last quarter.