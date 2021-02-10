Children safe after Lennox school bus catches fire in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY (KELO) — Students were safely removed from a Lennox School District Bus after it caught fire at about 7:39 a.m. today, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said on a Facebook post.

The school bus fire was reported at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 44 and 470th Avenue, a half mile west of the Worthing Exit, the sheriff’s office said.

Photo from Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The bus driver, Russ Nelson, reported he was able to get all 12 safely off the bus. The South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Lennox Police Department provided mutual aid to get the students in warm vehicles until another bus arrived. The Worthing Fire Department put out the fire.

Photo from Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office thanked Nelson for his quick thinking and actions.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.