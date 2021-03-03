Child-like sex dolls; laser pointers among bills discussed is House Judiciary committee

PIERRE S.D. (KELO) — Senate Bill 126, “an act to establish the crime of possession, manufacturing, or distribution of obscene dolls” made it’s way through the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday, with member voting “do pass” with 12 yeas and 1 excused.

The bill, introduced by Rapid City Senator Jessica Castleberry, would make it a Class 4 felony to create, cause or knowingly permit the creation of, knowingly distribute, sell, display for sale or otherwise disseminate a child-like sex doll.

Proponents of SB 126 say that such dolls normalize sex between adults and children, and serve as a gateway to sexual abuse toward children.

Katie Hruska, Deputy General Counsel for the Office of the Governor, said the bill, which would make the possession, manufacture or distribution of such dolls a sex crime, would require prosecutors to prove that a doll was intentionally designed to resemble a pre-pubescent child.

There was no opponent testimony for this bill.

SB 79, “an act to make certain uses of laser pointers unlawful” also passed with a “do pass” motion. The bill, brought by Rapid City Senator Helene Duhamel, would make it a Class 1 misdemeanor for anyone who intentionally directs light from a laser pointer at the body of a law enforcement officer.

Proponents of the bill say this bill is necessary to serve as a deterrent to keep anyone from pointing a laser at a law enforcement officer. Rep. Doug Barthel, a former police chief, says one concern for officers is that a laser could be attached a gun.

Opponent testimony for the bill came from Pierre attorney Justin Bell, who argued that there were already several laws addressing this issue, and it would already be a felony if an officer was injured by a laser. He went on to state this would just add an additional, unnecessary charge to someone who has been arrested.

The bill passed the committee with 12 yeas and 1 excused. In discussing the do pass motion, Spearfish Rep. Scott Odenbach lauded the bill as providing officers with another tool against “antifa-dirtbag types.”

The following bills were also discussed:

SB 148, to “establish the crime of torture of a human trafficking victim and provide a penalty therefor,” which passed with 12 yeas and 1 excused.

SB 95, to “provide immunity for actions assisting an impaired lawyer or judge,” which passed with 11 yeas and 1 excused.

SB 75, to “correct an error in a statutory cross-reference within the Uniform Limited Liability Company Act,” which passed with 12 yeas and 1 excused.

SB 173, to “revise certain provisions related to competency hearings,” which passed with 11 yeas and 2 nays.

SB 164, to “modify the process for civil forfeiture,” which passed with 10 yeas, 1 nay and 2 excused.

SB 176, to “adopt the Uniform Faithful Presidential Electors Act,” was also discussed, and was deferred to the 41st day, effectively killing the bill, with a vote of 8 yeas, 4 nays and 1 excused. This bill, had it been advanced, would have set up guidelines requiring that presidential electors uphold the will of the people’s votes.